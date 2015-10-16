Auburn 30, Kentucky 27

Sophomore running back Peyton Barber rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Auburn Tigers produced a 30-27 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in Southeastern Conference play at Lexington, Ky., on Thursday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Sean White passed for 255 yards as the Tigers (4-2, 1-2 SEC) won their second straight game. Senior receiver Ricardo Louis had a career-best 154 yards on seven receptions and Auburn converted 11 of 18 third-down opportunities and scored points on all five red-zone possessions.

Sophomore running back Stanley “Boom” Williams rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2). Junior quarterback Patrick Towles passed for 359 yards and was intercepted once and sophomore receiver Garrett Johnson had nine catches for 160 yards.

Barber’s second touchdown run -- a 3-yarder -- gave Auburn a 30-20 advantage with 7:56 remaining. Sophomore running back Mikel Horton plunged it on second effort from the 1 as Kentucky crept within 30-27 with 4:06 left and the Wildcats had one last chance, but Towles was sacked for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-3 by Auburn senior linebacker Justin Garrett with 25 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats trailed by 13 at the break before driving 75 yards on nine plays to start the second half with Williams reaching the ball over the goal-line on a 6-yard run. Sophomore kicker Austin MacGinnis booted a 32-yard field goal with 1:03 left in the quarter to pull Kentucky within 23-20 as the Tigers were outgained 158-13 in the stanza.

Sophomore kicker Daniel Carlson booted field goals of 34, 29 and 52 yards in the second quarter to help Auburn take a 23-10 halftime lead. The 52-yarder came on the final play of a half in which the Tigers had 297 yards on 48 plays.

Barber scored on a 1-yard run to cap Auburn’s opening drive and Williams broke loose on a 60-yard scamper to set up his own 1-yard scoring run to tie it. The Tigers responded with a 6-yard run by true freshman Kerryon Johnson to take a 14-7 lead with 6:10 remaining in the opening quarter.