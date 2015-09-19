Preview: Auburn at LSU

Lofty preseason predictions for Auburn are being reevaluated following a near-loss to FCS Jacksonville State, and the team doesn’t have much time to get things right. No. 15 Auburn will try to bounce back quickly when it opens SEC play at No. 14 LSU in a battle of Tigers on Saturday.

Auburn squeezed by Louisville in its opener and needed overtime to pull out a 27-20 victory over Jacksonville State last week, but Jeremy Johnson’s five interceptions in the two games don’t seem to be a big concern. “It’s football, interceptions are going to happen,” Johnson told reporters. “All the greats throw interceptions. I feel really good about where this team is at and where I’m at. I have a lot of confidence in myself and so does my team.” LSU got only 71 passing yards from Brandon Harris last week but managed pull out a 21-19 win at Mississippi State behind Heisman candidate Leonard Fournette’s three touchdowns. The sophomore rumbled to a career-high 159 yards in that game and is going up against an Auburn defense that surrendered 399 yards on the ground in its first two games.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: LSU -7.5

ABOUT AUBURN (2-0, 0-0 SEC): While the Tigers are fielding repeated questions about Johnson’s ability to the lead offense, the defense is facing a challenge as well after starting defensive back Josh Holsey was lost for the season due to a left ACL tear. Auburn will have three freshmen, a sophomore and a pair of transfers in the rotation of defensive backs on Saturday. “We’re always talking to our team about the next man up, about that No. 2 or No. 3 guy,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters. “You’ve got to be prepared when you’re called upon, and we’re going to be counting on some young guys. The positive with that is you’ve got a chance to grow and get better.”

ABOUT LSU (1-0, 1-0): The Tigers had their opener cancelled due to weather and jumped right into the thick of SEC play with the date Mississippi State last weekend, announcing their intention to dominate the line of scrimmage. LSU ran for a total of 266 yards in the win while holding the Bulldogs to 43 on the ground. Fournette was not so explosive at Auburn last season, when he was held to 42 yards on 10 carries in a game LSU lost 41-7.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The home team has taken 13 of the last 15 meetings between the teams.

2. LSU is 5-1 when Fournette rushes for 100 yards.

3. Auburn RB Peyton Barber is the 22nd player in school history to rush for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: LSU 24, Auburn 21