Auburn 35, Mississippi 31

No. 4 Auburn 35, No. 9 Mississippi 31: Nick Marshall accounted for four touchdowns and the visiting Tigers forced two late fumbles - including one right at the goal line - to preserve a thrilling SEC victory.

In a matchup between half of the teams that made up the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, the Tigers and Rebels went back and forth throughout the night before Auburn (7-1, 4-1) prevailed despite some stressful moments late. Marshall finished with 254 passing yards and two scores and added two touchdowns on the ground, while Cameron Artis-Payne contributed 138 rushing yards and a score for the Tigers.

The key play of the game came with 1:30 left when Mississippi receiver Laquon Treadwell was dragged down from behind just as he was about to cross the goal line - a play that was originally called a touchdown on the field. Treadwell appeared to suffer a serious leg injury on the tackle and, adding insult to injury, the play was reviewed and ruled a fumble recovered in the end zone by Auburn.

Marshall’s 57-yard bomb to a double-covered Sammie Coates forged a 14-14 tie with 1:24 left in the first half, but Ole Miss (7-2, 4-2) rallied down the field in time for Gary Wunderlich’s 47-yard field goal at the buzzer. A 20-yard punt by the Tigers set up the Rebels with great field position early in the third quarter, and Evan Engram promptly made them pay with a 50-yard catch-and-run TD grab from Bo Wallace for a 24-14 advantage.

Marshall accounted for the next two scores - a 2-yard run and a 17-yard pass to Marcus Davis - as Auburn took a 28-24 late in the third, but Wallace’s 3-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter tilted the scoreboard back in the Rebels’ favor. The Tigers promptly answered with a 75-yard drive, capped by Artis-Payne’s 6-yard TD with 10:23 to go, and Mississippi squandered its first chance to retake the lead with under seven minutes left when Wallace fumbled inside the Auburn 10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wallace was 27-of-39 for 347 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a team-high 56 rushing yards and a score on the ground. ... Auburn committed 10 penalties in the first half and finished with 13 penalties for 145 yards. ... Coates finished with five catches for a game-high 122 yards, while the Rebels had three players go over 100 yards receiving - Vince Sanders (six catches, 112 yards), Engram (seven for 109) and Treadwell (10 for 103).