Fitzgerald helps Mississippi State hold off Samford

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for seven touchdowns, including a career-high five touchdown passes, as the Bulldogs struggled to beat lower-division Samford 56-41 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State (3-5) ended a three-game skid but gave up 627 yards and couldn't put away Samford (6-2) after taking a 49-26 lead with 2:48 left in the third quarter on linebacker DeAndre Ward's 35-yard interception return.

Fitzgerald, who connected on touchdown passes of 71, 74 and 51 yards on deep throws to receiver Donald Gray, threw for 417 yards and ran for 119. He became the third quarterback in SEC history to post a 400/100 game, joining Johnny Manziel and Archie Manning.

Fitzgerald helped put the game away with a 1-yard touchdown run for the final margin with 5:14 left after Samford had cut the margin to 49-41 on Roland Adams' 2-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.

Fitzgerald completed 20 of 35 passes, but he was also intercepted twice in the first half.

Samford cut a 14-point deficit to 21-20 late in the second quarter, but Fitzgerald connected with Gray on the 74-yard touchdown pass one play later.

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges, who entered the game third in the FCS with 349.3 passing yards per game, completed 42 of 69 passes for 468 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receivers Karel Hamilton made 14 catches for 213 yards and two scores, and receiver Kelvin McKnight added 13 receptions for 115 yards and a score.

Mississippi State allowed five touchdown drives of at least 65 yards.

Gray gained 207 yards on just four catches. MSU wideout Fred Ross caught nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State set a Homecoming record with 669 yards. Fitzgerald's seven total touchdowns tied a school record set in 2015 by quarterback Dak Prescott vs. Arkansas.

Mississippi State has won 12 consecutive games against FCS foes, eight of which have come under coach Dan Mullen by a combined 419-126.