No. 10 Auburn 55, Tennessee 23: Quarterback Nick Marshall rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, and the visiting Tigers returned a kickoff and a punt for a score in winning their sixth straight game.

Auburn (9-1, 5-1 SEC) kept the pressure on SEC West leader Alabama, taking control with a 28-point second quarter in surpassing 40 points for the fourth time in its past five contests. Marshall scored on runs of 7 and 38 yards in the final 5:08 of the first half, Chris Davis returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown and Corey Grant added a 90-yard kickoff return for a score.

Tennessee (4-6, 1-5) dropped its third game in a row and lost at home for just the second time this season. Rajion Neal rushed for 124 yards and freshman quarterback Joshua Dobbs finished 16-for-25 for 128 yards.

Neal’s 17-yard touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Volunteers a 13-6 advantage, but Tre Mason’s 13-yard scoring run, Davis’ punt return and Marshall’s first touchdown run made it 27-13. Jacques Smith returned a Marshall interception 18 yards for a touchdown with 1:28 left in the half to pull Tennessee within 27-20.

However, Marshall broke loose down the left sideline two plays later to make it 34-20 at halftime, and Grant’s kickoff return to start the second half pushed the lead to 41-20. Mason added touchdown runs of 4 yards and 1 yard in the second half, finishing with 117 yards as the SEC’s leading rushing team totaled 444 yards on the ground.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game for the first time in school history. … Auburn beat the Volunteers for the sixth consecutive time, dating to 1999. … The Volunteers finished with 225 yards rushing.