Memphis 21, Tennessee-Martin 6
November 10, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Memphis 21, Tennessee-Martin 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Memphis 21, Tennessee-Martin 6: Paxton Lynch passed for one touchdown and rushed for another as the Tigers defeated the visiting Skyhawks.

Sam Craft added a rushing score and Brandon Hayes rushed for 105 yards as Memphis (2-6) halted a four-game losing skid. The Tigers held Tennessee-Martin to 4-of-14 on third-down conversions.

Jackson Redditt kicked field goals of 41 and 21 yards and Abou Toure rushed for 113 yards for UT Martin (6-4). The FCS Skyhawks defeated Memphis last season for their lone victory over a FBS program.

UT Martin had a 6-0 lead on Redditt’s two field goals. Lynch scored on a 6-yard run with 23 seconds left in the first half to give the Tigers a one-point halftime advantage.

Lynch tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Hayes with 7:56 left to boost the lead to 14-6. Craft scored on an 8-yard scoring scamper with 2:57 remaining to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch was 15-of-22 passing for 189 yards. … UT Martin’s Jarod Neal was just 6-of-16 passing for 105 yards before giving way to Dylan Favre (2-of-3, 17 yards), the nephew of NFL legend Brett Favre. … Memphis was penalized 12 times for 123 yards.

