Preview: Austin Peay at Kentucky

All that stands between Kentucky and a trip to the postseason is an encounter with winless Austin Peay - but don't expect coach Mark Stoops to start partying early. Stoops plans to have the Wildcats ready for a battle Saturday as they look to secure their first bowl appearance since 2010 when they host the lowly Governors.

Kentucky will be heavy favorites, but Stoops is keeping a level head. "We’re in no position to overlook anybody," he told reporters earlier in the week. "We’re worried about ourselves. We’re worried about getting better and pushing the program forward. And getting to six wins and getting to a bowl game, I said it in the summer, I said it when we were in dire straits. I made no denying it was important for us to do that - just for our players, for recruiting, for the practices.” Getting back into the win column also will be a morale boost for a Wildcats team that has dropped consecutive games to Georgia and Tennessee, giving up a combined 73 points in those defeats. Austin Peay will be happy to wrap up the season after going 0-8 in conference play for the second year in a row.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: OFF

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (0-10): Any way you slice it, this has been a season to forget for the Governors, who haven't won a game since Oct. 18, 2014. Austin Peay has surrendered nearly 47 points per contest, given up 63 touchdowns and been outgained by more than 1,400 yards on the season. Freshman running back Kentel Williams was the lone bright spot in last week's 67-30 thrashing at the hands of Eastern Kentucky, racking up a school- and conference-record 399 total yards - including a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-5): The Wildcats rushed for 443 yards - four shy of the school record - and four touchdowns in the loss to the Volunteers and likely will use a similar ground-heavy attack with seven or even eight different rushers in what should be an easy test against the Governors. Ideally, Stoops would love for Stanley Williams (1,025 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and Benny Snell Jr. (854, 10) to see work in the first half before sitting them down for the final 30 minutes. Safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Jordan Jones rank third and fourth, respectively, in the SEC in tackles per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC and 18th in the nation in rushing at 238.5 yards per game.

2. The Wildcats are 8-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference foes.

3. Kentucky is 31-1 since 2008 when leading after three quarters.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 55, Austin Peay 17