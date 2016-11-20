Kentucky overcomes slow start to rout Austin Peay

Benny Snell ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a dominating 49-13 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

The Wildcats (6-5) came back from an early 13-0 deficit against their winless FCS foe to snap a two-game losing streak, propelling the program back into a bowl game for the first time in six years.

The Wildcats scored touchdowns on seven possessions to post their second-highest point total of the season. Kentucky beat New Mexico State 62-42 on Sept. 17.

Snell led a ground attack that piled up 281 yards. Jojo Kemp also ran for two second-half touchdowns. Kentucky has rushed for at least 258 yards in six consecutive games.

Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson led a conservative aerial gameplan by completing 5 of 9 passes for 101 yards and two scores.

Johnson also orchestrated three consecutive touchdowns drives in the second quarter as the Wildcats awoke from an early slumber to take a 21-13 lead into halftime. Kentucky rolled in the second half to lock down a postseason spot.

The Wildcats conclude the regular season next week at instate rival Louisville. A Kentucky upset win would clinch a winning season for the first time since 2009.

The six wins are already the best under fourth-year coach Mark Stoops.

The winless Governors (0-11) were on the attack early, racing out to a shocking lead on the road.

Austin Peay took its second drive 63 yards in nine plays, capped by Kentel Williams' 17-yard touchdown run. Williams ran for 124 yards on 25 attempts.

Kentucky punted on two of its first three possessions. The other ended in six points for the Governors as backup quarterback Luke Wright had a pass picked off and returned 25 yards for a touchdown by linebacker Gunnar Scholato early in the second quarter.

The Governors missed the extra point, but the 13-0 edge had the Wildcats and their fans stunned.

Snell started the comeback with 30-yard scoring run, and Johnson found Garrett Johnson and C.J. Conrad on scoring strikes before the break.