Preview: Austin Peay at Memphis

Justin Fuente enters his thirdseason at Memphis’ helm hoping to get the Tigers back to their winningways, starting with Saturday’s season opener against visiting AustinPeay. Fuente has a 7-17 record in his first two campaigns, but with53 lettermen returning, he’s hoping to turn things around in 2014. Paxton Lynch will be the first quarterback to start back-to-backseasons at Memphis since 2008 and 2009.Austin Peay comes off a winlesscampaign under coach Kirby Cannon, who can go nowhere but up in hissecond season. The Governors played three FBS opponents a year ago,losing to Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Ohio by a combined score of121-3. Unfortunately, with 38 freshmen or redshirt freshmen on Austin Peay’s roster, it could be another long season for Cannon at thehelm.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: N/A.

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (2013: 0-12):The Governors have had a new energy in the days approaching theseason opener, helped in part by getting to practice for the firsttime on the new turf of the new Governors Stadium. “We are excitedto be on this field,” Cannon told the Leaf Chronicle. “You try toplan some things out for game week. Just by being game week, acertain level of excitement should occur. Doing this and a few otherthings this week, you try to build up the momentum and excitement forthe game on Saturday.”

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2013: 3-9): Anumber of new faces could see their way onto the field in the season opener - including one of the most anticipated in redshirtfreshman defensive end Ernest Suttles, who was a member of the 2013 Nebraskasigning class. Suttles sat out last season but was named the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year for the team. “He is a bigbody, but he’s explosive,” defensive line coach Ricky Hunley toldthe Memphis Commercial Appeal. “That’s what you like to see. Youwant that explosiveness matched up with the finish. Somewhere downthe road, he’s going to be a good football player, a very goodfootball player.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tigers RB Brandon Hayes entersthe season 16th on the school’s all-time rushing list with 1,436 yards - just 328 outside of the school’s top 10.

2. Governors RB Rashaan Coleman likely will see a majority of the carries for Austin Peay afterlining up as a slot receiver for most of the 2013 campaign.

3. Memphis has won all seven ofthe previous meetings between the schools, posting shutouts in fiveof those contests.

PREDICTION: Memphis 42, AustinPeay 6