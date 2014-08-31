Memphis 63, Austin Peay 0: PaxtonLynch threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the host Tigers rompedover the Governors in their season opener.

Five different players scoredrushing touchdowns for Memphis (1-0), with Lynch and Doroland Dorceuseach going in twice. Jarvis Cooper led the Tigers with 101 yards onjust eight carries while Keiwone Malone had three catches for ateam-high 58 yards.

Austin Peay (0-1) managed 146yards of total offense in the game, with 116 of it coming on theground. Justin Roberson had 50 yards to pace the rushing attack while Trey Taylor and Darrien Boone combined to go 6-of-16 passingfor 30 yards.

The Tigers jumped on top quickly,with Sam Craft opening the scoring with a 2-yard scamper less thanthree minutes into the game. Brandon Hayes and Dorecus each addedtouchdowns in the first quarter to put Memphis ahead 21-0.

Lynch accounted for all three ofthe Tigers scores in the second quarter, going in from 5 and 9 yardsand finding Alan Cross for a 9-yard score to up the lead to 42 bythe break. Lynch found Mose Frazier for a 17-yard score and Dorecuswent in from 8 yards out to push the rout to a 56-point marginheading to the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 63 pointsranked fifth in school history for Memphis and were the most scoredby the Tigers since a 69-point outing against Louisville in 1969. …Memphis had five different players score on the ground after having five different players score rushing touchdowns in allof 2013. … The Tigers start 1-0 for the first time in 12 years.