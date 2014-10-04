FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Army 33, Ball State 24
October 4, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Army 33, Ball State 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES time of touchdown to 3:55 in Para 1)

Army 33, Ball State 24: Larry Dixon rushed for a game-high 188 yards and A.J. Schurr added a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs as the host Black Knights snapped a three-game losing skid.

Dixon ran for 118 yards in the first half to eclipse the 100-yard plateau for the ninth time in his career. Quarterback Angel Santiago rushed for 89 yards and an 11-yard touchdown while fullback Aaron Kemper added a 9-yard score for Army (2-3), which saw nine players combine for 425 yards on 69 carries.

Jahwan Edwards highlighted his 142-yard performance with touchdown runs of 56 and 6 yards for the Cardinals (1-4), who have dropped four in a row. Ozzie Mann (18-of-26, 173 yards) tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dylan Curry to trim the Black Knights’ lead to 27-24 with 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter before Santiago’s 15th career rushing score sealed the win.

Chris Carnegie forced and recovered a fumble to set up Army in Ball State territory before Schurr capped a seven-play drive with a short touchdown to open the scoring 3:55 into the contest. Edwards answered with a long scamper nearly 4 1/2 minutes later before the Black Knights regained the lead with 4:13 left in the first as Schurr finished off a six-play drive.

Dan Grochowski sandwiched his first two field goals around a 22-yarder by Scott Secor in the second quarter to give Army a 20-10 halftime lead. Santiago nearly extended the lead early in the third with an apparent 2-yard touchdown run before his knee was ruled down by replay, but Kemper scored later in the quarter as the Black Knights seized a 17-point lead.

