Westbrook, Lagow lift Indiana past Ball State

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook caught two touchdown passes totaling 122 yards and Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak to Ball State with a 30-20 victory Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Quarterback Richard Lagow completed 17 of 28 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Hoosiers (2-0) won their fifth consecutive home opener. Running back Devine Redding recorded his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game with 110 on 26 carries for Indiana.

Westbrook caught three passes for 133 yards while Griffin Oakes kicked three field goals, including a 49-yarder on the last play of the first half that gave the Hoosiers a 20-0 lead.

Quarterback Riley Neal was 15 of 30 for 231 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Cardinals (1-1). Wide receiver Jordan Hogue caught a TD pass while running back James Gilbert was held to 54 yards after totaling 160 in a 31-21 victory over Georgia State last week.

Westbrook made a diving 43-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter and wide receiver Luke Timian hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass over the middle to make it 17-0 early in the second.

Ball State turned it over three times in the first half, with Gilbert's fumble near the Indiana 5-yard line proving the most costly. Indiana safety Jonathan Crawford recovered both Cardinals' fumbles, including one on the third play from scrimmage that led to Oakes' 29-yard field goal.

Westbrook caught a bubble screen pass near the line of scrimmage and raced untouched down the right sideline for a 79-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half.

The Cardinals scored their first touchdown when safety Dedrick Cromartie blocked a punt and freshman running back Malik Dunner scooped it up near the goal line and brought it across with 12:53 remaining to make it 30-13. Ball State trimmed the deficit to 30-20 with 3:06 left on Neal's 5-yard TD pass to Hogue.