Preview: Ball State at Iowa

Iowa has experience at several key positions, but the Hawkeyes’ veterans were not at their best in Week 1. With an improved performance in mind, Iowa hosts Ball State on Saturday seeking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2010. The Hawkeyes topped Northern Iowa 31-23 last week despite a passing attack that averaged only 6.1 yards per completion, a rushing attack that struggled to gain traction all day and a pass defense that allowed 380 yards through the air.

“It is going to be another challenge for us,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of the matchup with the Cardinals. “We’re going to need to take a step forward and improve this week to be ready for another big game.” There were, of course, some bright spots from Week 1 that Ferentz hopes will carry over, including a dominant performance by the rushing defense and a strong season debut from senior wideout Kevonte Martin-Manley (eight catches, 62 yards). Ball State, meanwhile, has to be feeling great about its defense after the Cardinals dominated in a 30-10 season-opening win over Colgate.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Iowa -17

ABOUT BALL STATE (1-0): The Cardinals are 17-2 in their last 19 regular-season games and are coming off a suffocating defensive performance in which their 10 points allowed marked their fewest in coach Pete Lembo’s four seasons at the school. Their 227 yards allowed were their fewest since 2010, and they permitted Colgate only nine first downs — the fewest they have allowed since 2000. Offensively, Ball State had plenty of Week 1 bright spots, including senior running backs Horactio Banks and Jahwan Edwards, who combined for 243 rushing yards and a touchdown in the opener, and sophomore receiver KeVonn Mabon, who hauled in 11 catches for 110 yards and a score.

ABOUT IOWA (1-0): Coming off an 8-5 season, the Hawkeyes return their leading passer, rusher and receiver from the previous year for the first time since 2010. Jake Rudock threw for 250 yards against Northern Iowa but needed 41 attempts to do so, while Mark Weisman managed only 34 yards on 10 carries. The balance on offense was impressive, however, as seven different Hawkeyes carried the ball while 13 different Iowa players caught at least one pass from Rudock, a junior who has never thrown for more than 256 yards in 14 career starts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinals scored a school-record 501 points last season, although they now have a first-year starter at quarterback in redshirt sophomore Ozzie Mann (20-of-32, 203 yards, two TDs, one INT versus Colgate).

2. Iowa is 2-0 all-time against Ball State, winning in 2005 and 2010 by the combined margin of 101-0.

3. Neither the Hawkeyes nor Cardinals allowed a sack in their season opener.

PREDICTION: Iowa 27, Ball State 21