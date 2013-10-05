Preview: Ball State at Virginia

Ball State’s offense has experienced little trouble scoring this season, but will be challenged when the Cardinals travel to Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers’ defense has surrendered 278 yards of total offense in the past two weeks, stifling Virginia Military Institute (79 yards) and Pittsburgh (199) in holding opponents to less than 200 yards in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1972. Slowing down Ball State will not be easy, though: the Cardinals average 40 points per game and have topped 50 points twice in their first five contests.

Things are not as rosy on offense for Virginia, which ranks 112th in FBS in total offense and managed just 188 yards in last week’s 14-3 loss to Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers will debut at least two new starters on the offensive line, and several receivers may see increased playing time after Virginia dropped 10 passes last week. Ball State is 4-1 for the fourth time since 1978 after a 31-24 home victory over Toledo.

TV: Noon ET, FSN (Indiana), ESPN3. LINE: Virginia -6.

ABOUT BALL STATE (4-1, 2-0 MAC): Junior running back Jahwan Edwards has rushed for three touchdowns each of the past two weeks, and senior Keith Wenning is one of two FBS quarterbacks with 300 yards or more passing in each of his team’s first five games. Three receivers – Willie Snead, Jamill Smith and Jordan Williams – finished with 90 or more yards receiving last week. The Cardinals’ defense ranks tied for third in the nation with seven recovered fumbles.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-2, 0-1 ACC): The Cavaliers’ defense leads the nation with 8.5 three-and-outs per game, and Virginia has registered 3.25 sacks per contest (tied for 10th nationally). Freshman linebacker Max Valles recorded 2.5 sacks last week, sparking a pass rush that finished with seven sacks against the Panthers. Virginia rushed for just 65 yards on 33 carries last week and has passed for less than 200 yards three times in four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia junior P Alex Vozenilek won the Ray Guy Award for the national Punter of the Week after averaging 46.6 yards per punt and booming a 77-yarder against Pittsburgh.

2. Virginia sophomore K Ian Frye strained his hip flexor last week and may not play; redshirt freshman Dylan Sims will play if Frye is out.

3. Ball State is the only FBS team to score on its opening drive in its first five games this season.

PREDICTION: Ball State 27, Virginia 20