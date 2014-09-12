Preview: Baylor at Buffalo

Quarterback Bryce Petty returns to the lineup when No. 7 Baylor and its high-flying offense travel to Buffalo on Friday. ”He’s healthy. He’s in good shape,‘’ Bears coach Art Briles told reporters before Tuesday’s practice about Petty, who missed last week’s 70-6 victory over FCS member Northwestern State with a back injury. Briles, though, said it is unlikely that wide receivers Corey Coleman (hamstring) and Antwan Goodwin will play.

Baylor didn’t seem to miss its Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback or its top four receivers last week as backup Seth Russell and a host of freshmen playmakers racked up 720 yards. The Baylor defense has been equally dominant, allowing a total of six points and 269 yards to Northwestern State and Southern Methodist. The Bulls scored in bunches - getting five second-half touchdown passes from Joe Licata - as a late rally fell short in a 47-39 loss to Army.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: None

ABOUT BAYLOR (2-0): Freshman speedster KD Cannon is sixth nationally with 141 receiving yards per game and has four touchdowns after scoring on 50-, 81- and 42-yard plays last week. Freshman Davion Hall has 11 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown this season and freshman Johnny Jefferson is one of three Bears - joining Shock Linwood and Silas Nacita - with more than 120 rushing yards through two games. The Baylor defense, which has not allowed a touchdown, is ranked third nationally in scoring (three points allowed per game), first in rushing defense (27 yards per game), second in total defense (134.5 yards) and tied for first with six sacks per game.

ABOUT BUFFALO (1-1): Licata is 60-of-86 for 699 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Ron Willoughby (187 receiving yards), Marcus McGill (168 receiving yards) and Devin Campbell (67 receiving, 78 rushing) each have two touchdown catches. The Bulls, who lost at Baylor 70-13 last year, are tied for 110th among the 124 FBS teams in points allowed (37.5) and 90th in yards allowed (419.5).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor WRs Levi Norwood (wrist) and Clay Fuller (collarbone) are also out.

2. Baylor is one of six teams that has not allowed a sack through two games.

3. The Bears, who are averaging 647 yards of total offense this year, have posted at least 400 yards of offense in 41 of their past 42 games since 2011.

PREDICTION: Baylor 52, Buffalo 14