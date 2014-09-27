Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

Following a 14-day break, No. 6 Baylor returns to action with its Big 12 opener Saturday night at Iowa State. The Bears will try to reignite an offense that exploded for 178 points in three nonconference wins to begin the season, their 59.3 points per game still five points higher than any other team in FBS play. The Cyclones  who rank last among Big 12 teams in total offense  know all about it, having suffered the most lopsided loss in team history with a 71-7 setback at Baylor last year.

The long layoff has given Baylor star quarterback Bryce Petty more time to recover from an early-season back injury, although he didn’t seem to be bothered by it in his return from a one-game absence at Buffalo on Sept. 12, throwing for 416 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-21 rout. Iowa State is the only Big 12 team yet to give up a passing touchdown but it has been victimized on the ground, giving up an average of 221 yards per game. The Cyclones have also had a lengthy period of inactivity since their 20-17 victory over rival Iowa on Sept. 13.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Baylor -21

ABOUT BAYLOR (3-0, 0-0 Big 12): Due to Petty’s injury and backup quarterback Seth Russell’s solid fill-in duty, the Bears know they have depth at the game’s most important position. They also have fielded a very balanced running attack, with Shock Linwood (47 carries, 219 yards) and Johnny Jefferson (43 carries, 216 yards) leading the charge. On the other side of the ball sits one of the nation’s stingiest run defenses, which has held opponents to just 1.8 yards per carry, tops among Big 12 teams and tied for second in FBS play.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-2, 0-1): The Cyclones are banking on a better defensive effort than the one that allowed Baylor to pile up 714 yards of offense in last season’s one-sided affair. While the secondary has yet to allow a passing TD, the line is getting pressure, led by senior defensive end Cory Morrissey, who has 3 1/2 sacks. Offensively, quarterback Sam Richardson is coming off his best throwing effort since early last season, going 25-for-36 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the big win at Iowa.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The series is tied 6-6, but Iowa State has won the last two meetings at home, both by 14 points.

2. Baylor is looking to open 4-0 in back-to-back years for the first time since 1937 and 1938.

3. Cyclones PK Cole Netten was named Big 12 Special Teams Plyaer of the Week last week after making a career-long 47-yard field goal and then the game-winner from 42 yards out in the closing seconds against Iowa.

PREDICTION: Baylor 42, Iowa State 20