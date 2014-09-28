Workmanlike Petty leads No. 7 Baylor to victory

AMES, Iowa -- Baylor doesn’t need Bryce Petty to always throw touchdowns to win football games. The senior quarterback accounted for 383 yards of offense and running back Shock Linwood added three touchdowns on the ground as the No. 7 Bears defeated Iowa State 49-28 on Saturday night in a Big 12 game in Jack Trice Stadium.

Petty threw for a touchdown and ran for two, completed 30 of 44 passes for 336 yards and added 46 yards on the ground.

”It’s our job to win, and it’s our job to dominate,“ Petty said. ”We did what we needed to do. There are still some things we need to work on.

“First conference game, road game, this environment, I thought we did really well.”

Petty threw his first interception of the season when Iowa State safety T.J. Mutcherson picked off a pass in the second quarter. Mutcherson fumbled on the return, but linebacker Jevohn Miller recovered to retain possession for the Cyclones.

Linwood led the Bears in rushing with 82 yards on 15 carries. Running back Johnny Jefferson added 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Bears.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman had 12 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in his first action of the season for Baylor. Wide receiver Antwan Goodley, who also didn’t have a reception in the first three games of the season, finished with six receptions for 114 yards for the Bears.

Related Coverage Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

“It’s been a while since we’ve been out there,” Coleman said. “It’s just exciting to be back.”

Petty is happy to have more offensive weapons at his disposal.

“It’s like a little kid on Christmas,” Petty said. “You know, I got my toys back. There’s something about (Coleman and Goodley) when they’re in there, it’s an explosive play waiting to happen.”

Baylor (4-0, 1-0) scored on seven drives, six of which took 2:47 or less off the clock.

“The key tonight I think undoubtedly was our O-line,” said Baylor coach Art Briles. “I think they did a great job again. No sacks for Petty, who threw 35 times in the first half.”

Richardson was 17-for-39 passing for 212 yards, including touchdown passes to wide receivers Dondre Daley and Tad Ecby. Richardson led the Cyclones (1-3, 0-2) in rushing, running for 99 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“It’s the bread and butter of a spread team run game,” Richardson said. “(Baylor) blitzed off the back side of it. The scraper didn’t scrape hard enough. You have to make them pay when those kind of plays happen.”

Richardson said when facing Baylor, a team can’t worry about what the Bear offense is going to do.

“As an offense, you don’t have anything to lose,” Richardson said. “You just go out there and play your game.”

True freshman wide receiver Allen Lazard added three catches for 47 yards, as his role increased for the Cyclones, who have lost multiple wide receivers to season ending injuries.

“I just try to go out there and do the best for our team,” Lazard said.

Petty was 4 of 4 for 58 yards on Baylor’s second possession, leading to sophomore running back Linwood’s 2-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead for Baylor.

On the next drive, Petty leapt over Iowa State safety Kamari Cotton-Moya on his way to a 16-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State went three-and-out on its first three possessions but then put together a 92-yard drive, finishing it with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Daley to trim Baylor’s lead to 14-7.

Richardson threw an interception on the first play of the second quarter and Baylor converted the turnover into a touchdown four plays later when Petty connected with Coleman from 25 yards.

Linwood ran 24 yards for his second touchdown with 8:45 left in the second quarter.

NOTES: Only two teams have held Baylor below 30 points in the last two seasons -- Iowa State (21 points) in 2012 and Oklahoma State (17 points) in 2013. ... Baylor QB Bryce Petty has thrown a touchdown pass in 16 straight games. ... Baylor defeated Iowa State 71-7 in Waco last season. The 64-point margin of victory was Iowa State’s most-lopsided loss ever.