Preview: Baylor at Kansas

Fifth-ranked Baylor could easily look past what is expected to be another blowout victory when it travels to Kansas on Saturday, but quarterback Bryce Petty has other ideas. ”It’s just about a one game at a time kind of mentality,‘’ Petty said. “To us it doesn’t matter where we play or who we play or when we play. It’s always about Baylor.” The Bears lead the nation at 64.7 points per game after winning their sixth straight to open the season - a 71-7 victory over Iowa State last week - but the schedule gets much tougher when they host No. 15 Oklahoma on Nov. 7 to start a string of three straight games against ranked foes.

As far as the national championship picture goes, it appears Baylor - ranked eighth in the BCS standings - must run the table to even have a shot at playing in the title game. That means the Bears, who will try to set a school record with their 11th consecutive victory Saturday, must also defeat No. 9 Texas Tech at home and No. 13 Oklahoma State on the road before finishing at Texas Christian and home against Texas. The Jayhawks lost their first three Big 12 games by an average of 21 points as they continue to struggle to become competitive under coach Charlie Weis, who is 3-15 at Kansas.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Baylor -34.5

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-0, 3-0 Big 12): The Bears also lead the country in total yards (714.3 per game) and are 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time in school history. Heisman Trophy candidate Lache Seastrunk, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns, averages 9.2 yards per carry and 126.7 per contest to lead the No. 7 rushing offense (300.3 yards). Baylor, which is 6-0 for the first time since 1980, is 11th in total defense (317.3 yards) and No. 2 at tackles for loss per game (9.2).

ABOUT KANSAS (2-4, 0-3): The Jayhawks decided to burn the redshirt of freshman quarterback Montell Cozart during last week’s 34-19 loss to Oklahoma as the 6-2, 180-pound star recruit rushed for eight yards on three carries in two series of action. Cozart will likely see more time against Baylor as Weis - who won three Super Bowls as New England Patriots offensive coordinator - tries to resurrect a unit that is averaging a Big 12-worst 18.3 points and ranked 112th among the 123 FBS teams in the nation. Kansas, which is 4-8 against Baylor with all four victories coming at home, also passed for 16 yards against Oklahoma last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor has scored 70 or more points four times this season - it accomplished that feat three times in its first 111 years of football.

2. Bears WR Antwan Goodley leads the Big 12 with eight touchdowns and 141.8 yards per game - third nationally - while catching a TD in seven straight games, and teammate Tevin Reese is second in the Big 12 and eighth in the country at 119 yards per contest.

3. Kansas is allowing 215.2 passing yards per game - 74 less than its Big 12-worst 289.2 average in 2012.

PREDICTION: Baylor 70, Kansas 14