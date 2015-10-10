Preview: Baylor at Kansas

Baylor’s hot start came with a bit of a question mark due to the level of competition, but another convincing win in the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech gave some legitimacy to the Bears’ lofty ranking. No. 4 Baylor will try to remain undefeated when it hits the road on Saturday and visits winless Kansas.

The biggest problem for the Bears this weekend might be fighting a tendency to look past the Jayhawks to West Virginia the following week. ”You can never take any game lightly,” Baylor quarterback Seth Russell told reporters. “It doesn’t matter if a team is having a down year, they could have the best game of their season against us, and we don’t want them to.” In order for Kansas to have the best game of its season, it will need to find a way to slow down a Bears offense that leads the nation in scoring average (63.8) and yards per game (745.3). The Jayhawks will try to keep pace with that juggernaut behind freshman quarterback Ryan Willis, who is expected to make his first start.

TV: Noon, ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Baylor -44

ABOUT BAYLOR (4-0, 1-0 Big 12): Russell threw four touchdowns and ran for two more in the 63-35 win over Texas Tech, but head coach Art Briles would like to cut down on his quarterback’s rushing attempts. “You really don’t wanna run that guy a whole bunch because we’re not really a running quarterback offense,” Briles told reporters. “We can be, we don’t really want to be.” The Bears can afford to keep Russell in the pocket thanks to the presence of running back Shock Linwood, who rushed for a career-high 221 yards last week and is averaging 146 yards.

ABOUT KANSAS (0-4, 0-1): Starting quarterback Montrell Cozart is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and backup Deondre Ford will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair ligaments in his thumb, leaving the job to Willis. The freshman got his first significant experience in relief last week and went 8-for-16 for 100 yards in a 38-13 loss at Iowa State. “(Willis is) excited about this opportunity,” Kansas coach David Beatty told reporters. “I think last week just kind of gave him a taste, and I know he’s ready to move forward.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Russell has thrown at least four TD passes in each of his five career starts.

2. The Bears have taken five straight in the series, including a 60-14 home win last season.

3. Jayhawks DE Damani Mosby (hyperextended elbow) is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Baylor 70, Kansas 21