No. 5 Baylor 59, Kansas 14: Bryce Petty threw three touchdown passes - two to Tevin Reese - and rushed for another as the visiting Bears and the nation’s No. 1 offense won their school-record 11th straight game.

Lache Seastrunk rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown for Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big-12), which leads the nation in scoring at 63.9 points and total offense at 718.4 yards per game. The Bears, eighth in the BCS standings, amassed 257 yards in the first quarter and 505 by halftime in taking a 38-0 lead, and finished with 743.

Petty was 20-of-32 for 430 yards - 348 in the first half - while Reese caught four passes for 110 yards. Jake Heaps and Montell Cozart combined to complete 11-of-33 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown for the Jayhawks (2-5, 0-4), who have lost four straight by an average of 27 points.

After punting on its first two possessions, Baylor scored four straight touchdowns on drives averaging 78 yards and 63 seconds. The first was a 62-yard score by Reese and Seastrunk followed with a 29-yard scamper before scoring runs by Glasco Martin (14 yards) and Petty (five) made it 28-0 with 12:49 left in the first half.

Petty was done for the night after a 49-yard touchdown pass to Corey Coleman on Baylor’s first drive of the second half. Shock Linwood finished with 106 yards, including touchdown runs of 4 and 68 yards in the final 16 minutes for the Bears.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bears WR Antwan Goodley, who shares the Big 12 lead with Reese with eight receiving touchdowns, had his TD string end at seven games after leaving in the second quarter because of what the team called muscle tightness. ... Reese is averaging 53 yards on his 24 career TD receptions. ... Coach Charlie Weis is 3-16 at Kansas.