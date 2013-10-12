Preview: Baylor at Kansas State

Baylor coach Art Briles offers a simple explanation as to why he has the highest-scoring team in the country at 70.5 points per game. “I think our guys just play with a lot of confidence,” said Briles, whose No. 15 Bears visit Kansas State on Saturday in their first road game of the season. Baylor, which gained a Big 12-record 864 yards in last week’s 73-42 victory over West Virginia, sports the top passing offense in the nation at 432.3 yards per game and the No. 2 rushing offense at 347.3.

While the mental aspect has played a huge role in the undefeated Bears’ success, the physical part of the equation has been more impressive and easier to gauge. “We have a lot of experience in critical areas,‘’ Briles said. ”It’s something that’s given them an opportunity to be productive so far.” The Wildcats are an ordinary 46th in the nation in total defense at 368.2 yards per game, but should provide Baylor with its toughest challenge before a raucous crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Baylor -17.

ABOUT BAYLOR (4-0, 1-0 Big 12): The Bears also lead the country in yards per play at 9.6 with running back Lache Seastrunk (589 yards, eight touchdowns) averaging an eye-popping 11.1 yards on 53 carries. Baylor is just as powerful through the air as quarterback Bryce Petty (72.8 percent completion rate, 10 TDs, one interception) has plenty of options to choose from, including Antwan Goodley (25.7 yards per reception, five TDs) and Tevin Reese (23.6, four). The Bears’ defense, which yielded a total of 23 points in victories over Wofford, Buffalo and Louisiana-Monroe, is second in the country in forcing three-and-outs (46.8 percent of drives).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-3, 0-2): The Wildcats’ season got off to a rough start with a 24-21 loss to FCS member North Dakota State and hasn’t gotten any better with a pair of setbacks to begin the Big 12 portion of their schedule. Kansas State took a 29-23 lead at No. 20 Oklahoma State with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter last week before falling 33-29. The Wildcats have employed two quarterbacks — Jake Waters and Daniel Sams — this season, with Sams (team-leading 323 rushing yards, four touchdowns) throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble against Oklahoma State while Waters (65.4 completion rate) has thrown four TDs and five interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Twenty-nine of Baylor’s 35 scoring drives have been executed faster than two minutes.

2. Seastrunk has rushed for more than 100 yards in eight straight games.

3. Kansas State leads the series 7-3 after Baylor’s 52-24 victory in 2012. The teams have alternated victories in the last six meetings.

PREDICTION: Baylor 59, Kansas State 41