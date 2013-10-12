No. 15 Baylor 35, Kansas State 25: Bryce Petty threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Bears rebuffed the upset-minded Wildcats while scoring only half its season average.

Tevin Reese caught two touchdowns among his five receptions and 184 yards for Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big-12), which entered the game averaging 70.5 points and 349.3 rushing yards but was held to 114 on 37 carries by Kansas State. Antwan Goodley added four catches for 129 yards and a score.

Quarterback Daniel Sams rushed for a career-high 199 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3), who were outgained 446-444 but held Baylor well below its nation-leading average of 781.5. Sams and Jake Waters combined to go 10-of-21 passing for 118 yards and an interception.

Baylor appeared to take control with a pair of scores in a combined 1:12 of the second quarter. Petty’s 93-yard touchdown pass to Reese - the second-longest in school history - was followed by a 72-yard strike to Goodley to give the Bears a comfortable 21-10 lead at halftime.

Baylor found itself trailing in the second half for the first time this season when Sams’ second 2-yard touchdown of the third quarter made it 25-21. A 54-yard TD catch by Reese early in the fourth put the Bears back on top, while Ahmad Dixon’s interception with 3:48 left and Glasco Martin’s 21-yard TD run with 1:16 to go sealed the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bears RB Lache Seastrunk, who averaged 11.1 yards on his first 53 rushes in the first four games, was held to 57 yards on 12 carries by the Wildcats as his streak of 100-yard games was stopped at eight.. ... The longest touchdown pass in Baylor history was a 94-yarder from Robert Griffin III to Josh Gordon on Oct. 2, 2010 in a 55-7 victory over Kansas. ... Twenty of Reese’s 22 career touchdowns have gone for 40 yards or longer while five of Goodley’s six TDs this season have been 60 or more yards.