Preview: Baylor at Oklahoma

Oklahoma, which appeared out of the College Football Playoff picture after losing two of its first three games to Houston and Ohio State, is back up to No. 11 in the latest CFP rankings heading into the meat of its Big 12 Conference schedule. The Sooners, who have won 13 Big 12 games in a row, can take another big step toward their 10th conference championship in 18 seasons under Bob Stoops with a win over visiting Baylor on Saturday.

The Sooners, ranked ninth in this week's coaches' poll, were pretty much written out of the national championship picture after the 45-24 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 17. But Oklahoma has won six in a row since that home loss to the Buckeyes and knows a strong finish with victories over the 25th-ranked Bears, No. 10 West Virginia and 17th-ranked Bedlam rival Oklahoma State could put it in the CFP hunt. A year ago, the Sooners concluded the regular season with impressive wins over Baylor (44-34), TCU (30-29) and Oklahoma State (58-23) to garner a CFP semifinal berth where they lost to Clemson, 37-17. "I guess maybe the finish last year (is) really positive," Stoops said. "But we're a new team. I know they'll have the confidence to do it regardless. But we've got to focus on not last year (but) the work we have to do to be our best this week and keep moving forward from it. So that's all we'll talk about and look to do."

TV: Noon ET, ABC/ESPN2 LINE: Oklahoma -16

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-2, 3-2 Big 12): The Bears' season is teetering after back-to-back losses at Texas (35-34) and last week at home to TCU (62-22), a contest that saw Baylor surrender 688 yards, including 431 rushing. Senior Shock Linwood, who has rotated with Terence Williams and JaMycal Hasty for the lead running back role, has rushed for 594 yards through eight games this season to give him a school career record 4,056, but he was suspended for this week's game by acting head coach Jim Grobe after a sideline dustup with a graduate-assistant coach. The Bears will need a big game from senior quarterback Seth Russell who has passed for 1,978 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 436 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season and will be going against an Oklahoma defense that ranks 122nd nationally in passing yards allowed per game (297.7).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-2, 6-0): Junior quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago, is having another outstanding season, completing 71.2 percent of his passes for 2,912 yards and 31 touchdowns against only six interceptions. It helps when you have a wide receiver like explosive senior Dede Westbrook, who has 40 catches for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns since the start of Big 12 play on Oct. 1, and a running back duo like Joe Mixon (813 yards, 5 TDs) and Samaje Perine (475 yards, 6 TDs), to work with. The Sooners' defense, which has started 22 different players this season due to a rash of injuries, is led by junior outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally with an average of 0.9 sacks per game, and cornerback Jordan Thomas, who ranks second in the nation with 1.7 passes defended per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Perine, who has missed three games with a pulled hamstring, returned to practice this week and is expected to play while Mixon returns from a one-game suspension for reportedly tearing up a parking ticket and throwing it at an attendant.

2. Oklahoma is trying for its 100th home win under Stoops who is 99-9 (.917) in 18 seasons at Memorial Stadium.

3. The Sooners own a 22-3 series edge over Baylor, including 11-1 in Norman, but the Bears have won three of the last five meetings.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 49, Baylor 31