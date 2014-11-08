Baylor 48, Oklahoma 14

No. 10 Baylor 48, No. 16 Oklahoma 14: Corey Coleman, Shock Linwood and Devin Chafin each scored two touchdowns as the Bears scored 45 unanswered points to rout the Sooners and notch their first ever win at Oklahoma in 12 tries.

Coleman caught a 33-yard TD pass in the second quarter and rushed for another in the third while setting career highs with 15 catches and 224 yards receiving for Baylor (8-1, 5-1 Big 12), which has defeated the Sooners in three of the last four meetings after suffering 20 consecutive losses to begin the series. Bryce Petty finished 32-of-42 for 387 yards and Antwan Goodley added nine receptions for 92 yards for the Bears.

Freshman Michiah Quick stepped up with a season-high 94 yards receiving and his first career TD in place of the injured leading receiver Sterling Shepard, who did not play after straining his groin early in last week’s win over Iowa State. Trevor Knight went 12-of-27 for 146 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before he was carted off with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma held the nation’s top-scoring offense to a field goal on its first three drives and jumped to a 14-3 lead near the end of the first quarter following TD passes to Quick (8 yards) and Durron Neal (9) on back-to-back possessions. Baylor stormed back with 21 points in the second quarter as Chafin converted a pair of short scoring runs after an interception from Knight and a short missed field goal by Michael Hunnicutt.

The Bears stretched their 10-point halftime advantage to 38-14 after Coleman and Linwood capped the first two drives after the break with touchdown runs of 5 and 3 yards, respectively. Baylor, which allowed only 94 yards in the second half, capped off its dominant effort with Chris Callahan’s second field goal and Linwood’s 15-yard burst in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Petty saw his FBS-best 20-game streak of accounting for at least two touchdowns come to an end, but he moved past Robert Griffin III for the most 300-yard passing games in school history (14). … Oklahoma has lost back-to-back home games for the first time in 16 seasons under coach Bob Stoops. … The Sooners, who had won each of their last 11 contests against opponents who defeated them the prior season, fell to 27-2 at home in November under Stoops.