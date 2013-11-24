Chelf, Oklahoma State hand Baylor its first loss

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Cowboys took their turn slamming the door on a national title contender.

In the process, the No. 10 Cowboys claimed the inside lane to the Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma State rocked the previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Baylor Bears 49-17 on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, claiming a spot atop the Big 12.

Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1 Big 12), Baylor (9-1, 6-1) and Texas (7-3, 6-1) each have one loss in conference, but the Cowboys have defeated both Baylor and Texas. Oklahoma State has one regular-season game remaining, at home against rival Oklahoma on Dec. 7.

“I’ve been in that place where you’re hoping for someone to lose,” Oklahoma State coach Kevin Peterson said. “It’s good to know that if you win, you’ve got it.”

Baylor is left in the position of needing to win out against TCU and Texas and have Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State for the Bears to claim their first Big 12 championship in football.

“This one hurts,” Baylor defensive back Ahmad Dixon said. “Our chance of winning the national championship crashed down on us. But our chance of winning the Big 12 championship isn’t over.”

Related Coverage Preview: Baylor at Oklahoma State

The Cowboys brought the hammer down on Baylor early in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State quarterback Clint Chelf threw over the top of the Baylor defense for wide receiver Tracy Moore on third-and-3 from the Oklahoma State 44-yard line. Moore reached over Baylor cornerback Demetri Goodson to haul in the pass. Goodson fell down and Moore was off to the races for a 56-yard touchdown.

“It was just one of those one-on-one plays that comes down to who can come down with it,” Moore said. “It was a big play. It kind of took the air out of them.”

On Oklahoma State’s next possession, Chelf caught a throwback pass from Josh Stewart for a 48-yard gain to the Baylor 5. Cowboys running back Kye Staley scored two plays later on a 1-yard run, giving Oklahoma State a 28-3 lead with 10:10 left in the third quarter.

While the Cowboys’ offense built a lead, Oklahoma State’s defense busied itself derailing college football’s most prolific offense.

Cowboys defensive ends Jimmy Bean and Emmanuel Ogbah each sacked Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty, Oklahoma State forced and recovered two fumbles by Baylor running back Shock Linwood and the Cowboys turned away three Baylor fourth-down attempts.

Baylor led the nation averaging 684.8 yards and 61.2 point entering the game, but Oklahoma State held the Bears to 453 total yards and without a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter when Petty’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Antwan Goodley cut the Cowboys’ lead to 35-10.

But Oklahoma State defensive back Tyler Patmon threw the final knockout punch with a 78-yard fumble return for a touchdown five minutes into the fourth quarter.

“I felt like we had a really good game plan,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “When you put your game plan together in all three phases you try to hold them to half of what they average. When you play like that and have a crowd like that and you get on a roll, sometimes that can happen.”

Baylor led at halftime and most often dominated the first halves of every game it played this season, but Oklahoma State reversed roles on the Bears.

The Cowboys took a 14-3 lead into the break after stopping a Baylor drive at the 1 in the first quarter and answering with two touchdowns.

Petty found a wide-open field on a bootleg run and seemingly could have cruised to a 28-yard touchdown. But he tripped inside the 5 and the ball was placed at the Oklahoma State 1. Two plays later, Cowboys defensive tackle James Castleman knocked the ball away from Linwood, who was reaching for the goal line. Castleman recovered to stop the Baylor scoring opportunity.

Oklahoma State then drove 99 yards to take a 7-0 lead.

Chelf ignited the drive with a 28-yard completion to Moore and a 51-yard pass to Marcell Ateman to reach the Baylor 20. Staley finished the touchdown drive with a 2-yard run.

Chelf tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Moore in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.

The Cowboys held Baylor to 174 total yards in the first half. Petty’s 27 yards accounted for half of the Bears’ first-half rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State produced 276 yards in the first half as Chelf led the way with 238 passing yards.

NOTES: Entering the game, Baylor hadn’t won at Oklahoma State since 1939 and was 0-9 at the Cowboys’ stadium in the Big 12 era. ... The Bears’ 9-0 record entering the game was the first in program history. Baylor’s current 13-game winning streak began with a 52-24 victory over then-top-ranked Kansas State. ... Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 school ranked ahead of Baylor in turnover margin entering the game. Oklahoma State was tied for fifth in the nation and Baylor was tied for 10th. The Cowboys have forced at least one turnover in 19 consecutive games.