(Updated: updated stats for Gray and Swoopes)

No. 6 Baylor 28, Texas 7: Shock Linwood and Johnny Jefferson combined for 220 rushing yards and Terrell Burt returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown as the visiting Bears overcame a rough first half to defeat the Longhorns.

Among the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy entering Saturday, Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty was harassed into a 7-of-22 performance for only 111 yards, although he did throw a pair of second-half touchdowns. Linwood carried 28 times for 148 yards and a touchdown while Jefferson had 72 yards on 11 carries.

The Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), who entered with the nation’s leading offense (56.8 points, 641 yards per game), managed season lows in points and yards (390) in this one. The Longhorns (2-3, 1-1) weren’t any better, of course, managing only a 2-yard TD run by Johnathan Gray with 2:14 left in the contest.

Texas limited Baylor to 129 first-half yards, but the Longhorns committed two turnovers and also had a field goal blocked, which Burt scooped up and sprinted 62 yards down the sideline untouched for the only score of the opening 30 minutes. The score remained 7-0 until Petty found Antwan Goodley for a well-thrown 30-yard score midway through the third quarter.

Linwood scored a 1-yard TD run with 11 minutes left in the game, capping a drive in which he carried on each of the final six plays. The Longhorns went three-and-out on their next possession and Petty sealed the win with a 30-yard scoring strike to Corey Coleman with 6:37 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Late in the first half, the teams exchanged drives that stalled at the opponent’s 1-yard line. First, Baylor attempted three straight running plays from the 1 but was stuffed each time, including on fourth down. Then, Texas drove 98 yards before Tyrone Swoopes mishandled a quarterback sneak just before the goal line and the Bears recovered. ... Gray had 81 yards on 13 carries while Swoopes was 15-of-33 for 142 yards with two interceptions for the Longhorns. ... Goodley had team highs of four catches for 69 yards for Baylor, which has won four of the last five meetings with Texas after losing the previous 12 matchups.