Preview: Baylor at West Virginia

How does No. 4 Baylor follow upone of the greatest comebacks in school history, rallying from 21 down in the fourth quarter to top previously unbeaten TCU?The Bears hope to build on that momentum as they travel toMorgantown to face a West Virginia squad that’s also coming off a bigcome-from-behind win. The Mountaineers only rallied from a 14-pointdeficit before kicking a 55-yard field goal on the game’s final playto top Texas Tech last weekend.This game could be ashigh-scoring as last week’s Baylor 61-58 win, with the Bearsaveraging 52.7 points while the Mountaineers put up 36.7 points acontest. Quarterback will certainly be a position of interest; West Virginia’s Clint Trickett leads the Big 12 in passing yards agame with 367.2 while Baylor’s Bryce Petty is third with a 306.8 average. The Bears’ edge could be in therunning game — Shock Linwood is the only conference back averagingmore than 100 yards on the ground — and defense, with Baylorallowing a league-best 20 points per game.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE:Baylor -8

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-0, 3-0 Big 12):While much of the attention on the Baylor offense after the win overTCU has gone to Petty, Bears coach Art Briles has made sure to talkup Linwood, who rushed for 178 yards on 29 carries. Briles would liketo use Linwood more to take some pressure off thepassing game, feeling that the sophomore helps power the team whenhe’s running well. “He is a guy that provides passion because whenhe runs, he runs with everything he’s got — and he’s got a lot,”Briles said. “Everyone in the locker room respects that guy,without question.”

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-2, 2-1):While the Mountaineers have been giving up points this year — onlyTowson and Kansas have failed to reach 30 against West Virginia —coach Dana Holgorsen has been happy with his defense. Playing againstthe high-powered teams in the Big 12 — as well as non-conferencefoe Alabama — Holgorsen isn’t expecting his team to shut teams downthe entire game, but he’s encouraged by the constant effort on thatside of the ball. “We’re not going to suffocate teams like Bayloror Texas Tech or Oklahoma State or TCU,” Holgorsen said. “Nobodyis. What you can do is you can keep playing defense, maintain apositive attitude and get excited about key stops and being able tohave key stops translate into winning games.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor has scored at least onetouchdown in 22 of 24 quarters it has played this season.

2. West Virginia has produced aschool-record five straight games with 500 or more yards of totaloffense.

3. The teams have met twice before, with the winner in each contest scoring at least 70points.

PREDICTION: Baylor 54, WestVirginia 42