West Virginia 41, Baylor 27

West Virginia 41, No. 4 Baylor27: Clint Trickett threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns as thehost Mountaineers knocked off the previously-unbeaten Bears.Trickett was 23-of-35 and threwone interception for West Virginia (5-2, 3-1 Big 12), which wondespite committing three turnovers. Kevin White had eight catches for132 yards and two scores, while Mario Alford added four receptionsfor 53 yards and a score.

Bryce Petty was 16-of-36 for 223yards and two touchdowns for Baylor (6-1, 3-1), which averaged just2.3 yards per rush on 42 attempts. Antwan Goodley had nine catchesfor 132 yards and a touchdown while Corey Coleman caught five ballsfor 77 yards and a score.

The Bears took advantage of afumble by Trickett at his own 7, opening the scoring with aPetty-to-Coleman connection, but the Mountaineers responded with an81-yard drive in just under two minutes, capped by Trickett’s 36-yardscoring strike to White. After a pair of Baylor field goals, AndrewBuie and Dreamius Smith had second-quarter touchdown runs and JoshLambert hit a 54-yard field goal on the last play of the half to giveWest Virginia a 24-20 halftime advantage.

The lead was pushed to 27-20before Shock Linwood went over from a yard out late in the thirdquarter to tie the game. Trickett found White from 12 yards out earlyin the fourth to put the Mountaineers ahead, then pushed the lead to14 with a 39-yard pass to Alford midway through the quarter, and theWest Virginia defense held the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bears finishedwith 18 penalties for a Big 12-record 215 yards, while theMountaineers had 14 for 138. … Linwood came into the game leadingthe Big 12 with 104.5 rushing yards per game but finished with 69yards on 21 carries. … West Virginia’s defense held Baylor to 318 yards oftotal offense, just over half of its league-leading average of 622.5.