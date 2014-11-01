Bethune Cookman 34, North Carolina Central 20: Larry Brihm ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Anthony Jordan scored three times, including the winner in the fourth quarter, as the host Wildcats outlasted the Eagles in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Brihm, a dual-threat quarterback who had 13 carries, shared the backfield load with Danny Dillard and Jordan, who combined for 118 yards, as Bethune Cookman churned out 20 first downs and worked the clock en route to their fifth win in the last six games. Brihm also completed 12-of-21 passes for 119 yards, rallying the Wildcats (7-2, 4-1) from a 14-7 halftime deficit.

Deyonta Wright had five carries for 48 yards, and Andre Clarke had 25 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (4-5, 3-2), who lost for just the second time in five games. Malcolm Bell threw for 127 yards on 14-of-28 passing, and connected with five receivers, including Quentin Atkinson, who led N.C. Central with four catches, 80 yards and a score.

In a 20-20 game with less than seven minutes to play, Brihm engineered an 11-play, 77-yard drive that spanned 4:38 and ended with Jordan’s 1-yard scoring run. Brihm orchestrated four touchdown drives in the second half, and watched from the sidelines as the Wildcats defense held the Eagles to just 11 first downs.

N.C. Central was sharp in the second quarter, as Bell connected with Atkinson for a 50-yard touchdown pass, and Clarke had a 3-yard scoring scamper less than four minutes apart. But the Eagles were just 3-of-13 on third down overall, and controlled the ball for just 24:27.