Air Force 28, Boise State 14
September 28, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

Air Force 28, Boise State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Air Force 28, Boise State 14: Kale Pearson rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and threw for a score and the host Falcons forced seven turnovers while snapping a 10-game Mountain West Conference losing streak.

Safety Weston Steelhammer intercepted three passes and linebacker Jordan Pierce and cornerback Gavin McHenry each picked off one for Air Force (3-1, 1-1), which had forced just one turnover in its first three games. Jacobi Owens rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and Garrett Brown caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons, who hadn’t won a conference game since November 2012 against Hawaii.

Grant Hedrick was 18-for-33 for 209 yards but was replaced midway through the third quarter after throwing his fourth interception for Boise State (3-2, 1-1), who lost to a Mountain Division team for the first time since joining the Mountain West in 2011. Redshirt freshman Ryan Finley replaced Hedrick and went 12-for-25 for 161 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Alec Dhaenens and a 10-yard score to Shane Williams-Rhodes in the fourth quarter, but also was intercepted once.

Air Force, which forced a total of nine turnovers for the entire 2013 season, had three in the first quarter. Pearson connected with Brown for a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 three plays after Troy Timmerman recovered the first of two fumbles by Jay Ajayi.

Pearson upped the lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run, and Will Conant extended the lead to 20-0 with field goals from 21 and 25 yards. Owens made it 28-0 early in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard scoring run, but Boise State answered with a pair of late touchdown passes by Finley to avoid being shut out for the 216th consecutive game dating to 1997.

