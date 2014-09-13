Preview: Boise State vs. Connecticut

Connecticut quarterback Casey Cochran has quit football after his fourth concussion so Chandler Whitmer will be behind center when the Huskies host Boise State on Saturday. Cochran suffered a concussion in the season-opening loss to Brigham Young and decided earlier this week that his playing career was over and he’s seeking a future in coaching. Whitmer, who started last Saturday’s 19-16 win over Stony Brook, was the team’s starting signal caller in 2012 and part of 2013.

Of much greater concern than his quarterback to Huskies coach Bob Diaco is how to corral Boise State star running back Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 219 yards last Saturday in a win over Colorado State. “He’s an excellent back,” Diaco said. “Hard to tackle, fast, aggressive. He’s got moves, short-space quickness and he’s got a nice spin. He uses his weapons and he’s got a complete game – catches well.” The Broncos had 676 yards of total offense in the 37-24 victory over the Rams.

TV: Noon. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Boise State –16.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (1-1): Grant Hedrick passed for 352 yards against Colorado State in a good bounce-back performance from throwing four interceptions in a season-opening loss to Mississippi. Matt Miller became Boise State’s all-time leader in receptions with 230 – passing Austin Pettis (229 from 2007-10) – against the Rams and is 241 yards away from breaking Titus Young’s record for receiving yards (3,063 from 2007-10). The Broncos are allowing just 49.5 rushing yards per game and have six takeaways (five interceptions, one fumble) with safeties Jeremy Ioane and Darian Thompson having two interceptions apiece.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-1): Whitmer, who has started 17 games in his career, struggled against Stony Brook and was 12-of-27 for 142yards. Geremy Davis (13 receptions, 203 yards) has caught a pass in 28 straight games and ranks seventh in school history with 1,963 receiving yards and eighth with 134 career receptions. Linebacker Marquise Vann has a team-best 20 tackles with fellow linebacker Graham Stewart contributing 18 tackles and forcing one fumble.

1. Diaco is in his first season as Huskies’ coach after being a Notre Dame assistant the past four seasons.

2. The Broncos are averaging 30.5 first downs, 308 passing yards and 229.5 yards on the ground.

3. Deshon Foxx had a 72-yard punt return for a TD in UConn’s win over Stony Brook.

PREDICTION: Boise State 41, Connecticut 26