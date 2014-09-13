(Updated: MINOR edits in para 2.)

Boise State 38, Connecticut 21: Grant Hedrick threw two touchdown passes and also caught one as the visiting Broncos slipped past the Huskies.

Matt Miller had two touchdown receptions and threw the scoring pass to Hedrick for Boise State (2-1). Hedrick was 19-of-27 for 233 yards, Miller had five receptions for 74 yards and Donte Deayon sealed the game with a 50-yard interception return with four minutes remaining.

Chandler Whitmer was 16-of-29 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Connecticut (1-2). Deshon Foxx had six receptions for 107 yards.

The Broncos recovered from an early deficit when Hedrick threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Miller, and the two reversed roles when Miller got the ball on a trick play and tossed a 7-yard scoring to Hedrick as Boise State took a 21-10 halftime lead. The Huskies pulled within 24-21 with 1:09 left in the third quarter as Whitmer threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Geramy Davis and a two-point conversion to Arkeel Newsome before Miller’s second TD catch increased the Broncos’ lead to 10 with 9:19 to play.

UConn dominated the first 20 minutes and took a 10-7 lead on Whitmer’s 16-yard pass to Alec Bloom. Boise State’s only points during the stretch came when Armand Nance forced Newsome to fumble and Tanner Vallejo picked it up and raced 31 yards for a touchdown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miller’s two touchdown receptions raised his career count to 29 and moved him into third place in Boise State history behind Don Hutt (30 from 1970-73) and Austin Pettis (39 from 2007-10). ... Davis caught three passes for 47 yards to become the seventh player in school history to top 2,000 receiving yards with 2,010. … The Broncos had eight sacks in addition to forcing three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).