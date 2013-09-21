No. 25 Fresno State 41, Boise State 40: Derek Carr threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns and Josh Quezada scored on a 1-yard run with 2:14 remaining as host Fresno State snapped a seven-game losing streak against Boise State.

Carr completed 39-of-60 passes and Isaiah Burse had 10 receptions for 148 yards for Fresno State (3-0, 1-0 Mountain West), which is off to its first 3-0 start since 2004. Boise State (2-2, 1-1) was stopped on downs at the Bulldogs 49 with 1:18 left, when Joe Southwick’s pass to Kirby Moore fell incomplete.

Fresno State took a 34-19 lead on Colin McGuire’s 28-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in the third quarter before Boise State answered with 21 consecutive points. Southwick, who finished 31-of-45 for 313 yards, scored on a 1-yard run with 7:04 remaining and the Broncos added a two-point conversion to grab a 40-34 advantage.

Broncos freshman Aaron Baltazar had 18 carries for 92 yards and his first two career touchdowns, including a 2-yard run with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 34-32. The teams combined for over 1,000 yards in total offense, including 821 in the air.

Fresno State’s Davante Adams had 12 receptions for 110 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the 11th straight game, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Adams had two catches on the Bulldogs’ game-winning 13-play, 87-yard drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State recorded its first sellout crowd of 41,031 since Sept. 13, 2008, when the Bulldogs lost to Wisconsin 13-10. … Boise State lost a conference game for only the eighth time in 102 contests since 2000. … Geraldo Boldewijn had six catches for 106 yards for the Broncos, who held Fresno State to 62 total rushing yards.