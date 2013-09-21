FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresno State 41, Boise State 40
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
September 25, 2013 / 2:53 AM / 4 years ago

Fresno State 41, Boise State 40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 25 Fresno State 41, Boise State 40: Derek Carr threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns and Josh Quezada scored on a 1-yard run with 2:14 remaining as host Fresno State snapped a seven-game losing streak against Boise State.

Carr completed 39-of-60 passes and Isaiah Burse had 10 receptions for 148 yards for Fresno State (3-0, 1-0 Mountain West), which is off to its first 3-0 start since 2004. Boise State (2-2, 1-1) was stopped on downs at the Bulldogs 49 with 1:18 left, when Joe Southwick’s pass to Kirby Moore fell incomplete.

Fresno State took a 34-19 lead on Colin McGuire’s 28-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in the third quarter before Boise State answered with 21 consecutive points. Southwick, who finished 31-of-45 for 313 yards, scored on a 1-yard run with 7:04 remaining and the Broncos added a two-point conversion to grab a 40-34 advantage.

Broncos freshman Aaron Baltazar had 18 carries for 92 yards and his first two career touchdowns, including a 2-yard run with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 34-32. The teams combined for over 1,000 yards in total offense, including 821 in the air.

Fresno State’s Davante Adams had 12 receptions for 110 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the 11th straight game, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Adams had two catches on the Bulldogs’ game-winning 13-play, 87-yard drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State recorded its first sellout crowd of 41,031 since Sept. 13, 2008, when the Bulldogs lost to Wisconsin 13-10. … Boise State lost a conference game for only the eighth time in 102 contests since 2000. … Geraldo Boldewijn had six catches for 106 yards for the Broncos, who held Fresno State to 62 total rushing yards.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.