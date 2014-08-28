Preview: Boise State vs. Mississippi

Mississippi looks to build on an eight-win campaign when it opens the season Thursday against Boise State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta. The No. 19 Rebels have hopes of being a surprise contender in the SEC West, the loaded division that includes Alabama, Auburn and LSU. The Broncos are playing their first game under new coach Bryan Harsin, who took over after highly successful Chris Peterson left to become Washington’s coach.

Harsin was Boise State’s offensive coordinator from 2006-10 and returned to his hometown of Boise after one season as Arkansas State’s coach. Coincidentally, third-year Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze also served a one-season stint (2011) at Arkansas State before landing the Rebels’ gig. The Broncos have won more games (155) than any other school since the beginning of the 2000 season, but last season’s win total of eight was their lowest since 2001.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Mississippi -10

ABOUT BOISE STATE (2013: 8-5): Senior quarterback Grant Hedrick isn’t a polished thrower but did have 16 touchdowns passes last season against only five interceptions while also being productive on the ground (277 yards, six TDs). Junior running back Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 1,425 yards and 18 touchdowns, is a powerful physical specimen with an NFL future while senior wideout Matt Miller (88 receptions for 1,140 yards, 12 TDs) is the top target. Defensively, the Broncos are led by junior cornerback Donte Deayon (six interceptions) and sophomore linebacker Ben Weaver (89 tackles).

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (2013: 8-5): Senior quarterback Bo Wallace is coming off a season in which he passed for 3,346 yards and 18 touchdowns but has been prone to turnovers and questionable decision-making during his career. Sophomore receiver Laquon Treadwell caught 72 passes last season but averaged just 8.4 yards per catch while juniors I’Tavius Mathers (563 yards) and Jaylen Walton (523) will split the ball-carrying duties. Defensively, the Rebels are led by sophomore defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (eight tackles for loss), senior free safety Cody Prewitt (six interceptions) and sophomore safety Tony Conner (66 tackles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State isn’t ranked to start a season for the first time since 2008.

2. Ole Miss, which has won five consecutive non-conference games, has never previously faced the Broncos.

3. Rebels WR Sammie Epps was suspended after getting arrested for possession of marijuana earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 34, Boise State 27