FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mississippi 35, Boise State 13
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 29, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Mississippi 35, Boise State 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 Mississippi 35, Boise State 13: Bo Wallace passed for 386 yards and four touchdowns and overcame three first-half interceptions as the Rebels pulled away from the Broncos in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Atlanta.

Cody Core caught two touchdown passes and had 111 receiving yards and Laquon Treadwell caught seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown for Mississippi (1-0). Quincy Adeboyejo also caught a touchdown pass and Mark Dodson rushed for a 19-yard score for the Rebels, who scored 28 fourth-quarter points to turn a close game into a rout.

Boise State’s Grant Hedrick threw four interceptions and was 36-of-46 for 262 yards and one touchdown. Standout running back Jay Ajayi had 88 yards on 20 carries and caught an 8-yard scoring pass among 12 receptions for 91 yards while Shane Williams-Rhodes had 14 receptions for 53 yards.

The Broncos (0-1) pulled within 7-6 when Dan Goodale booted a 43-yard field goal with 1:02 left in the third quarter but the Rebels answered quickly by moving 75 yards on 11 plays with Treadwell hauling in a 14-yard aerial with 12:26 remaining in the contest. Safety Tony Conner picked off Hedrick with 10:41 to play and Wallace hooked up with Adeboyejo on a 31-yard scoring pass 36 seconds later to make it 21-6 and Wallace connected with Core on a 76-yard catch-and-run score to make it a 22-point margin with 7:45 remaining.

Ole Miss got on the board with 57 seconds left in the first quarter when Wallace threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Core to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Boise State moved 65 yards on 12 plays in the second quarter and reached the 1-yard line before settling for a 25-yard field goal from Goodale.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rebels LB Serderius Bryant was ejected midway through the first quarter for targeting as he hit Hedrick in the face with his helmet. … The teams combined to throw six interceptions in the first half – three apiece by Hedrick and Wallace. … Boise State DT Tyler Horn (knee) was carted off late in the third quarter.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.