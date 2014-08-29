No. 19 Mississippi 35, Boise State 13: Bo Wallace passed for 386 yards and four touchdowns and overcame three first-half interceptions as the Rebels pulled away from the Broncos in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Atlanta.

Cody Core caught two touchdown passes and had 111 receiving yards and Laquon Treadwell caught seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown for Mississippi (1-0). Quincy Adeboyejo also caught a touchdown pass and Mark Dodson rushed for a 19-yard score for the Rebels, who scored 28 fourth-quarter points to turn a close game into a rout.

Boise State’s Grant Hedrick threw four interceptions and was 36-of-46 for 262 yards and one touchdown. Standout running back Jay Ajayi had 88 yards on 20 carries and caught an 8-yard scoring pass among 12 receptions for 91 yards while Shane Williams-Rhodes had 14 receptions for 53 yards.

The Broncos (0-1) pulled within 7-6 when Dan Goodale booted a 43-yard field goal with 1:02 left in the third quarter but the Rebels answered quickly by moving 75 yards on 11 plays with Treadwell hauling in a 14-yard aerial with 12:26 remaining in the contest. Safety Tony Conner picked off Hedrick with 10:41 to play and Wallace hooked up with Adeboyejo on a 31-yard scoring pass 36 seconds later to make it 21-6 and Wallace connected with Core on a 76-yard catch-and-run score to make it a 22-point margin with 7:45 remaining.

Ole Miss got on the board with 57 seconds left in the first quarter when Wallace threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Core to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Boise State moved 65 yards on 12 plays in the second quarter and reached the 1-yard line before settling for a 25-yard field goal from Goodale.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rebels LB Serderius Bryant was ejected midway through the first quarter for targeting as he hit Hedrick in the face with his helmet. … The teams combined to throw six interceptions in the first half – three apiece by Hedrick and Wallace. … Boise State DT Tyler Horn (knee) was carted off late in the third quarter.