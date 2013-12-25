Oregon State 38, Boise State 23: Rashaad Reynolds returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the first half as the Beavers cruised past the Broncos in the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl.

Storm Woods rushed for a season-high 107 yards and a third-quarter touchdown for Oregon State (7-6), which stopped a five-game slide with its first bowl victory since 2008. Brandin Cooks tallied eight catches for 60 yards and a score as the Beavers improved to 6 -2 in the postseason under coach Mike Riley.

Matt Miller, who broke loose for an 85-yard fourth-quarter TD reception, set career highs with 11 catches and 206 yards while Jay Ajayi ran for 97 yards and a touchdown for Boise State (8-5), which saw its four-game bowl winning streak snapped. The Broncos were playing their first game without longtime coach Chris Petersen, who left the school in early December to accept the same post at Washington.

After each team swapped short field goals on their opening drives, Oregon State took control with Sean Mannion’s 2-yard strike to Cooks in the back of the end zone. Defensive end Scott Crichton caused Boise State quarterback Grant Hedrick to fumble in the end zone on the ensuing possession, allowing Reynolds to scoop up the loose ball and score from 3 yards out.

The Broncos answered with Dan Goodale’s 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 17-6 before Reynolds recovered Troy Ware’s fumble and ran it back 70 yards for another touchdown. Terron Ward added a 9-yard run and Woods accounted for the Beavers’ final score on a powerful 5-yard run to cap 21 unanswered points from Oregon State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State, which entered Tuesday with the 120th-ranked rushing offense (86 yards per game), ran for 195 yards. The Beavers’ 426 rushing yards over their last two contests account for 34.7 percent of their season total. … Boise State suffered its first five-loss season since 1998. … Cooks extended his own single-season Pac-12 record to 128 catches and broke the conference single-season receiving yardage mark on Tuesday (1,730).