Boise State 40, San Jose State 23

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sophomore tailback Jeremy McNichols broke tackles to score three touchdowns in a 12-minute stretch late in the game to lead Boise State to a 40-23 victory over San Jose State on Friday.

McNichols, who leads the nation in touchdowns, caught a pass inside the 5-yard line and dragged a defender to the pylon for the go-ahead score with 2:51 left in the third quarter. The Broncos (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West) led 16-10 at that point.

On Boise State’s next play, McNichols met linebacker Frank Ginda in the hole, shed the tackle attempt, broke to the left and dashed down the sideline for an 88-yard touchdown run -- the longest in school history.

Later in the fourth quarter, McNichols ran through Ginda again on a 19-yard touchdown run that gave the Broncos a commanding 33-16 lead.

McNichols finished with 20 carries for 192 yards, six catches for 40 yards and three touchdowns. He has 23 touchdowns this season. He also extended his Mountain West record with 11 straight games with a touchdown run and tied a conference record with his seventh straight 100-yard rushing performance.

San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter was 28 of 41 for 336 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards. But he threw two fourth-quarter interceptions when the Spartans needed to score quickly to get back into the game.

San Jose State (5-7, 4-4) missed a chance to get bowl eligible.