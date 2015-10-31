Boise State 55, UNLV 27

LAS VEGAS -- Brett Rypien broke the Mountain West Conference freshman passing record, throwing for 469 yards and two touchdowns to lead Boise State to a 55-27 victory over UNLV on Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Rypien, who also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from junior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck for Boise State’s first touchdown of the game, completed 35-of-52 passes and was not intercepted. He broke the Mountain West freshman passing mark of 433 yards set by San Diego State’s Ryan Lindley in 2008 against Idaho.

Sperbeck finished with 10 catches for 163 yards and junior Chaz Anderson added seven receptions for 106 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown catch with 9:48 to go that upped Boise State’s lead to 41-27.

The Broncos (7-2, 4-1), who finished with 706 total yards, tacked on a 40-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jeremy McNichols, who finished with 122 yards on 22 carries, and a 2-yard scoring run by sophomore Thomas Stuart to blow the game open down the stretch.

Senior safety Darian Thompson had an interception for Boise State, the 19th of his career, which also set a Mountain West career mark.

Senior quarterback Blake Decker completed 25-of-50 passes for 357 yards but was intercepted twice for UNLV (2-6, 1-3), which dropped its third straight game.

Rypien had 292 yards passing in the first half as Boise State jumped out to an early 17-3 lead and looked like it was going to turn the game into a rout. But UNLV capitalized on two fumbles to close within 24-17 at halftime.

The Rebels cut it to 17-10 when senior cornerback Fred Wilson scooped up a fumble by McNichols at the 1-yard line and trotted in for a touchdown.

After senior running back Kelsey Young boosted Boise State’s lead back up to 24-10 with a 2-yard run to cap an eight-play, 72-yard drive, UNLV scored on another fumble when senior guard Eric Noone fell on freshman running back Xzaviar Campbell’s miscue at the goal line.

NOTES: Boise State entered the game leading the Mountain West Conference and ranked fifth nationally in rush defense allowing an average of 81.4 yards per game. Only Colorado State and Utah State hit the century mark on the ground in eight previous games. UNLV, which came into the game rushing for an average of 213.6 yards per game, finished with 100 yards rushing on 25 attempts. ... Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, the Broncos are 30-6 in conference play. ... Blake Decker made his first start at quarterback for UNLV since leaving an Oct. 3 win at Nevada late in the first half with a left shoulder injury. ... Sophomore RB Jeremy McNichols began the day ranked second in FBS with 16 touchdowns, just two behind Baylor WR Corey Coleman (18). ... Boise State has a week off before returning to action with a Nov. 14 home game against New Mexico. UNLV hosts Hawaii on Nov. 7.