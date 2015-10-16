Preview: Boise State at Utah State

Boise State doesn’t have too many roadblocks to work around in the Mountain West but Friday’s visit to Utah State certainly qualifies as one for the No. 20 Broncos. Boise State is tied with Utah State and Air Force for the Mountain Division lead and the winner of this contest takes a large step toward landing a spot in the conference title game.

The Broncos may be without sophomore running back Jeremy McNichols, who suffered a head injury in last Saturday’s victory over Colorado State. McNichols has scored a nation-best 14 touchdowns through six games while rushing for a team-high 485 yards. Utah State sophomore quarterback Kent Myers starts for the third straight game in place of injured senior Chuckie Keeton (knee) as the Aggies attempt to win their 12th consecutive home game. “It’s going to be a major challenge for us, but one that I know we’re up for and one we’re excited about,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said in a press conference. “We haven’t beaten them yet since we have been in this league, but the fact that the winner is in the driver’s seat for the Mountain Division makes it a big game.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boise State -9.5.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West): The Broncos have outscored their opponents 204-24 during a four-game winning streak as freshman quarterback Brett Rypien has pumped life into the offense by completing 70.2 percent of his passes for 1,057 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Shane Williams-Rhodes has caught a team-best 35 passes and moved into third place on the school career receptions list with 205, one ahead of Titus Young (204 from 2007-10). Senior cornerback Donte Deayon and senior safety Darian Thompson are tied for the team lead with four interceptions and Thompson nabbed his 18th career interception last Saturday to surpass the Mountain West mark set by Utah’s Eric Weddle (2003-06).

ABOUT UTAH STATE (3-2, 2-0): Myers is 7-1 as a starter, has completed 65.2 percent of his passes this season and is coming off an effort in which he passed for a career-high 260 yards in last Saturday’s 56-14 trouncing of Fresno State. Myers is also averaging nine yards per carry while racking up 180 rushing yards, third on the squad behind junior Devante Mays (259) and sophomore LaJuan Hunt (235). The Aggies have forced 10 turnovers (five fumbles, five interceptions) over their last three games and are led by junior inside linebacker Nick Vigil (team-high 52 tackles) and junior free safety Devin Centers (team-best two interceptions).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State has won the past 12 meetings and owns a 15-4 edge in the series.

2. The Aggies have won 20 of their last 22 home games.

3. Broncos junior DE Kamalei Correa has three sacks this season and 16 in his career.

PREDICTION: Boise State 33, Utah State 27