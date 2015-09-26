Boise State 56, Virginia 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Boise State forced five Virginia turnovers and turned them into 27 points as the Broncos trounced the Cavaliers 56-14 Friday night at Scott Stadium.

On the night’s first play from scrimmage, Boise State defensive lineman Justin Taimatuia picked off Virginia quarterback Matt Johns and took it 21 yards to the end zone to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead.

Johns threw three interceptions on the night and was pulled late in the game by head coach Mike London.

Boise State (3-1) freshman quarterback Brett Rypien made his first-career start for the Broncos and completed 24 of his 35 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to wide receiver Thomas Sperback who had 121 receiving yards.

The Broncos’ stout defensive front shut down the struggling Virginia (1-3) running game as the Cavaliers managed just 40 yards on 33 carries. Former UNC wide receiver T.J. Thorpe’s first catch as a Cavalier went 75 yards for a touchdown -- one of the lone bright spots for Virginia.

Boise State outgained Virginia 447-273 on the night and averaged almost seven yards per play.