Preview: Boise State at Wyoming

No. 13 Boise State is positioned nicely in terms of landing the New Year's Six bowl bid that goes to the best team from the non-power leagues, but the Broncos could receive a test from host Wyoming in Saturday's Mountain West contest. The Cowboys are improving under third-year coach Craig Bohl and feature a top-notch runner in Brian Hill and an upset win would make them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011.

The Broncos have only forced three turnovers all season - fewest in the nation - and coach Bryan Harsin was irritated to see his squad commit five miscues in a 28-27 victory over BYU on Oct. 20. "The turnovers have got to stop," Harsin said at a press conference. "That's one big thing. Even in defeat we talk about turnovers all the time, so we're going to talk about them in victory as well. That doesn't change. We have a standard and we've gotten three this year and given up 11." Boise State features a stellar running back in junior Jeremy McNichols (sixth nationally with 915 rushing yards) but Hill (1,010) is one of two players nationally with 1,000 rushing yards after breaking out for 289 yards and three scores in last Saturday's 42-34 victory over Nevada." Brian really showed his skill," Bohl said during a press conference. "He's got some great vision combined with speed. He was elusive, but I think the biggest thing was he was relentless. It was a phenomenal day. You never want to make it an individual performance, but I think we need to note he was exceptional."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boise State -13.5

ABOUT BOISE STATE (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West): Sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien has passed for 2,064 yards and 15 touchdowns, but his 442-yard outing against BYU was soured by throwing two pick-sixes. Senior receiver Thomas Sperbeck is enjoying a stellar season with 47 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns and his 3,139 career receiving yards are tops in school history after he passed Titus Young (3,063 from 2007-10) during the BYU game. Sophomore nose tackle David Moa has a team-best 6 1/2 sacks and saved the game by blocking BYU's 44-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

ABOUT WYOMING (5-2, 3-0): Hill, who is the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,437 yards, often carries the Cowboys on his back and the 289-yard performance was the second-highest showing in Wyoming history. Sophomore quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 15 touchdowns (10 passing, five rushing) while senior receiver Tanner Gentry has been solid with 38 receptions for 612 yards and five scores. The Cowboys allow 30.3 points per game and feature a solid player in sophomore free safety Andrew Wingard (team-best 75 tackles), while sophomore strong safety Marcus Epps and sophomore cornerback Antonio Hull each have three interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State has won all 10 previous meetings.

2. McNichols has scored 16 touchdowns, tied for first in the nation with Louisville QB Lamar Jackson.

3. Wyoming senior NT Chase Ashley (head injury) is expected to play after being hurt against Nevada.

PREDICTION: Boise State 38, Wyoming 33