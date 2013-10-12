Preview: Boston College at Clemson

Fourth-ranked Clemson remained focused through an impressive first five games and that shouldn’t change when Boston College visits Saturday for an ACC contest. Senior quarterback Tajh Boyd recorded 650 passing yards combined in wins the last two years versus Boston College and leads a Tigers’ offense that averages 44.2 points. Clemson’s task won’t be easy against the improving Eagles and talented running back Andre Williams, who leads the nation in rushing yards per game.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers will get beat if they look past Boston College and toward the Oct. 19 showdown with No. 6 Florida State. Boyd has been a wrecking machine, though, while throwing for 14 touchdowns, including five in the 49-14 victory at Syracuse last week to go along with a school-record 455 yards passing. The Eagles, who are tied for 10th in the nation in sacks per game (3.2), must get pressure on Boyd.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Clemson -24.5.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2, 1-1 ACC): Williams has enjoyed a tremendous senior season with 768 yards, highlighted by 263 and five touchdowns against Army in the 48-27 victory last week. The Eagles will have to get an efficient game from quarterback Chase Rettig, who has completed 64.5 percent of his passes and thrown nine touchdown passes. Rettig’s top target, Alex Amidon, boasts 32 catches and 426 yards for a Boston College team that lost its only road game 35-7 against USC.

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-0, 3-0): Clemson has 19 different players on the roster with at least one reception — 11 with a touchdown — and Boyd spread the ball around to 10 receivers against the Orange. Boyd’s first look is often Sammy Watkins, who has a team-high 481 receiving yards, but Adam Humphries posted his second and third career TD receptions against Syracuse. Defensive end Vic Beasley leads the nation with eight sacks for a defense that continues to improve while allowing 16.6 points a game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tigers RB Roderick McDowell leads the team with 60 carries for 294 yards while Boyd is next with 57 runs for 154 and four touchdowns.

2. Boston College LB Kevin Pierre-Louis recorded a career-best 18 tackles against Army and was named ACC player of the week at his position.

3. Clemson owns an 11-9-2 edge in the all-time series and has won four of the last five meetings, including 45-31 last year in Boston.

PREDICTION: Clemson 38, Boston College 17