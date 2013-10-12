No. 4 Clemson 24, Boston College 14: Tajh Boyd threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the second half as the Tigers withstood a scare from the visiting Eagles in an ACC contest.

Boyd, who completed 30-of-44 passes for 334 yards, put Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) ahead 17-14 on a 6-yard quarterback draw with 13:44 remaining. Defensive end Vic Beasley extended the lead only 1:02 later, scooping up a fumble by Boston College quarterback Chase Rettig and running 13 yards for a score.

Rettig was 13-of-21 for 192 yards passing while Alex Amidon recorded 121 yards receiving on six receptions and scored a touchdown for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2). Boston College’s senior running back Andre Williams, who came in leading the nation in rushing yards per game (153.6), was held to 70 on 24 carries.

Clemson totaled 280 yards in the first half, but lost two fumbles and botched a field-goal attempt to trail 7-3 at intermission. Myles Willis ran 38 yards for a score to give the Eagles the lead 1:22 into the second quarter and Chandler Catanzaro’s 35-yard field goal got Clemson on the scoreboard as time expired in the half.

Two plays after a touchdown was taken away by a penalty, Sammy Watkins broke free from single coverage and caught a 48-yard scoring strike from Boyd with 6:59 left in the third quarter. The Eagles responded on the next play from scrimmage as Rettig found Amidon behind the Clemson defense for 69 yards and a 14-10 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Watkins caught seven passes for 101 yards and scored his 19th career receiving touchdown. … Amidon recorded his third 100-yard receiving game of the season and 10th of his career for Boston College. … Boyd registered his 14th career 300-yard passing game, moving into second all-time in the ACC behind North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers (18).