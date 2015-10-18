No. 5 Clemson extends home win streak to 14

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Boston College entered Saturday night’s game at Clemson with the nation’s No. 1 defense.

Apparently, the Eagles hadn’t played an offense comparable the Tigers’.

Sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for a season-high 420 yards and No. 5 Clemson shredded the Boston College defense for 532 yards in a 34-17 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (6-0, 3-0 ACC) posted their school-record 14th consecutive home victory. Clemson hasn’t lost at home since falling 51-14 to Florida State midway through the 2013 season.

“They’ve been playing football here for 100-plus years, but there’s never been a group that’s won 14 in a row at home until this team, so that’s pretty special,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “My hat’s off to the whole team.”

Boston College (3-4, 0-4) entered the game having allowed just 140.3 yards per game but surrendered 139 to the Tigers in the first quarter.

Clemson built a 17-10 halftime lead, then coasted in the second half, scoring 17 straight points to take a 34-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter against the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense.

Watson was the Tigers’ catalyst, completing 27 of 41 passes for three touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 32 yards, including a 4-yard scoring run, and won the “Leather Helmet Award” as the game’s most valuable player.

“We knew that we had some shots in the first half and just didn’t connect,” said Watson, who is 10-1 as a starter. “I overshot some receivers, but in the second half, we connected and it opened up.”

Sophomore wide receiver Artavis Scott was Watson’s favorite target with 10 receptions for 162 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, and freshman receiver Deon Cain had 97 yards on two receptions.

The Tigers had nine different receivers catch at least one pass.

“Deshaun got dialed in,” Swinney said.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s defense, which entered the game ranked 13th in total defense after leading the nation a year ago, held Boston College to 246 yards.

Eagles quarterback Jeff Smith had a touchdown pass and ran for score but was under duress all night. He completed 7 of 22 passes for 87 yards.

Running back Myles Willis led Boston College with 88 yards rushing on 15 carries, but the Eagles struggled to mount consistent threats offensively.

Clemson forced 10 punts, had eight tackles for loss and held Boston College to three third-down conversions in 15 attempts.

“I thought that Jeff Smith took a step forward tonight,” Boston College coach Steve Addazio said. “He played fast and competitively. He hit some runs in that game, which is tough to do against defense. I can see the earmarking of a talented player ahead.”

Boston College struck first after Justin Simmons intercepted a low pass by Watson to give the Eagles possession at the Clemson 20 midway through the first quarter. The Eagles cashed in four plays later when Smith connected with fullback Bobby Wolford for a 5-yard touchdown.

Clemson responded by scoring on three straight possessions, with Watson doing most of the damage.

Watson scored on a 4-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive to tie the score 7-7. Then Greg Huegel booted a 42-yard field goal for a 10-7 Clemson lead.

Watson guided the Tigers 80 yards in 11 plays on their next possession, which culminated with a 21-yard scoring pass to Zac Brooks with 7:11 left in the first half.

Boston College (3-3) intercepted Watson again with 1:17 left in the half and turned the miscue into a 21-yard field goal by Mike Knoll on the final play of the half.

Clemson has won seven of its last eight games against Boston College, including five straight.

”We played really hard and competed at a high level on the field,“ Addazio said. ”We are making strides. We are going to go win those games.

“Right now, we seem to be in a patch where we are in some real tight games with some real tough situations going on.”

NOTES: Boston College is the first FBS school to allow two or fewer touchdowns through six games since Wisconsin in 2004. ... LB Steven Daniels leads the Eagles with 45 tackles, including 28 solo stops, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks. ... Saturday’s game was Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s 50th home game. He has guided the Tigers to a 44-6 home record. ... Despite just 10 starts, Clemson sophomore QB Deshaun Watson already ranks seventh on the school’s career leaders in touchdown passes with 28.