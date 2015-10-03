Duke 9, Boston College 7

Ross Martin kicked three field goals and Duke held on to defeat Boston College 9-7 despite two late scoring threats from the Eagles on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Boston College had the ball twice in Duke territory in the last four minutes, missing a 45-yard field goal the first time and turning the ball over on downs the next.

It was a successful homecoming game for Duke (4-1, 2-0 ACC) despite a lackluster second-half offense for the second week in a row. Parts of the game were played in rain.

Colton Lichtenberg’s 45-yard field-goal attempt was wayward for the Eagles, who had moved 49 yards on the possession, trying to go ahead for the first time in the game with 3:35 left.

The Eagles (3-2, 0-2) had another chance after a Duke punt, taking over at midfield. They failed to pick up another first down.

Boston College’s Troy Flutie threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Thadd Smith with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. It came on the fourth completed pass of the day for the Eagles.

Duke scored first on Martin’s 36-yard field goal in the first quarter and his 38- and 53-yarders in the second quarter.

Boston College was in position to score late in the first half. A would-be touchdown pass was denied upon video review, and a mishandled hold off the snap for a field goal left the Eagles without points.

Boston College’s nine first-half passes were incomplete.

Duke finished with 33 rushing yards. Quarterback Thomas Sirk of the Blue Devils completed 18 of 36 passes for 195 yards.