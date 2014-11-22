Preview: Boston College at Florida State

Top-ranked and defending national champion Florida State has won 26 consecutive games, but continues to walk the tightrope toward a potential College Football Playoff berth. The Seminoles, who have trailed at halftime five times and won four contests by six points or fewer, host dangerous Boston College on Saturday. “You never want to put yourself in those positions consistently,” coach Jimbo Fisher said of falling behind during his weekly press conference. “They will (catch up with you).”

”Game control“ has become a key factor in how the CFP committee ranks teams and Florida State - despite being the only undefeated team in a major conference - is No. 3 because it hasn’t done so, except when it comes to the final score. “We’ve got to go play and play well this weekend,‘’ Fisher said. ”If we move up, we move up. It doesn’t faze me.” The Eagles provided the Seminoles their stiffest challenge during the 2013 regular season before falling 48-34, and could prove to be a tough out with the nation’s No. 11 rushing attack at 264 yards per game and the No. 4 rushing defense at 96.6.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -19

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-4, 3-3 ACC): The Eagles enjoyed an extra week to prepare for the Seminoles after their two-game winning streak was snapped with a 38-19 loss against Louisville on Nov. 9, and won’t be fazed by the challenge that lies ahead. “I think that we have played a lot of really good football teams this year,‘’ coach Steve Addazio said. ”... We’re not going to be shocked because we’re playing another good football team.‘’ The Eagles’ top rushers are quarterback Tyler Murphy with 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns and freshman running back Jon Hilliman (620 yards, 11 scores).

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (10-0, 7-0): Jameis Winston hasn’t done much to endear himself to the public as a code of conduct hearing looms Dec. 2 to decide what punishment - if any - he will receive for an alleged sexual assault. No one can question the fact that the 6-4, 230-pound sophomore quarterback is a winner (23-0 lifetime) on the field despite modest statistics (18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 14 sacks) this season. It appears the Seminoles may have to win this one through the air and Winston has a huge weapon in Rashad Greene, who leads with the ACC with 75 receptions and 1,042 yards, and has scored five TDs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State, which has already wrapped up the Atlantic Division title and a berth in the ACC championship game Dec. 6, closes the regular season against Florida on Nov. 29.

2. Boston College has responded with a victory after each of its losses this season.

3. The Seminoles lead the series 8-4 and have won the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Florida State 48, Boston College 10