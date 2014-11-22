(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 1 Florida State 20, Boston College 17: Roberto Aguayo kicked a 26-yard field goal with three seconds left as the host Seminoles survived another scare en route to their 27th straight victory.

After the Eagles’ Alex Howell missed a 42-yard field goal with 4:37 remaining, Jameis Winston moved Florida State 66 yards in 12 plays to set up Aguayo. Winston finished 22-of-32 for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception to move to 24-0 in his career as the defending national champion Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 ACC) moved a step closer to a College Football Playoff berth with their fifth straight victory over Boston College.

Tyler Murphy was 6-of-10 for 73 yards and a touchdown pass to Shakim Phillips and rushed for 48 yards and a score for the Eagles (6-5, 3-4), who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Murphy’s 21-yard run with 6:12 left in the third quarter made it 17-17.

Florida State went 75 yards on its first possession, with Karlos Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run capping the march. After the teams traded field goals, Boston College got even when Murphy connected with Phillips for a 49-yard score before Winston answered on the ensuing drive with a 30-yard strike to Nick O‘Leary to make it 17-10 at the half.

Rashad Greene recorded eight receptions for 106 yards for the Seminoles, who have won five games by six points or fewer. Dalvin Cook led Florida State with 76 yards on the ground while Jon Hilliman paced Boston College’s rushing attack with 73 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State was 6-of-11 on third down while Boston College was 8-of-14. ... Mike Knoll kicked a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, but Eagles coach Steve Addazio decided to use Howell for the fourth-quarter attempt. ... Florida State wraps up its regular season against Florida on Nov. 29 before meeting No. 16 Georgia Tech in the ACC title game on Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C.