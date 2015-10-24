Preview: Boston College at Louisville

Both Boston College and Louisville hung around on the road against high-ranked opponents last week before second-half collapses did them in. The two struggling ACC teams will try to pick up the pieces Saturday when the Eagles visit the Cardinals for the first time since 1998.

Louisville freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to impress with season highs of 307 passing yards and three touchdowns last Saturday in a 41-21 loss at then-No. 8 Florida State. The Cardinals led that game nearly halfway through the third quarter before three consecutive touchdowns by the Seminoles established order in Tallahassee. Jackson will now set his sights on the nation’s top-ranked defense, which was made to look rather poor in giving up 420 passing yards to Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in a 34-17 setback on Saturday. Boston College was within a score in the third quarter before it, too, was unable to hang with a high-powered Tigers attack.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Louisville -8

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-4, 0-4 ACC): Coach Steve Addazio was encouraged by his team’s competitiveness in a hostile environment and especially liked the strides his young, injury-ravaged offense made. “It seemed like we played faster on offense,” he told reporters Monday. “We had a lot of young guys in the game. At times, there were five to six true freshmen on the field at the same time, but they played well.” Jeff Smith has emerged as the starting quarterback in a position battle with fellow freshman Troy Flutie, but the former struggled in going 7-for-22 for 87 yards at Clemson, although he did throw for a score and run one in from a yard out.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-4, 1-2): Even though they were challenging an unbeaten team on the road, some Cardinals may not have been giving their best effort against Florida State, at least that was the implication made by coach Bobby Petrino on Monday. “There were guys who were not playing hard or fast in the third quarter, and we can’t have that,” he said. “In the end they have to look their teammates in the eyes and also look themselves in the mirror. We can’t accept it.” It is hard to place Jackson in that grouping as he continues to blossom as a dual threat; he has accounted for 959 total yards (622 passing, 337 rushing) in the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals WR James Quick had all three TD receptions against Florida State.

2. The teams have combined to make 9-of-17 field goals.

3. Eagles RB Myles Willis ran for 88 yards - one shy of a career high - on 15 carries against Clemson.

PREDICTION: Louisville 24, Boston College 13