Louisville 17, Boston College 14

Senior defensive end Sheldon Rankins scored on a fumble return and Louisville limited to Boston College to 79 total yards while delivering a 17-14 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Louisville, Ky.

True freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for a touchdown and passed for 230 yards while being intercepted twice for the Cardinals (3-4, 2-2).

Junior linebacker Keith Kelsey had 4.5 tackles for losses and junior linebacker Trevon Young had two of Louisville’s seven sacks, including one to end Boston College’s final possession.

True freshman Elijah Robinson scored on a blocked-punt return and true freshman quarterback Jeff Smith had a scoring run for the Eagles (3-5, 0-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Senior linebacker Steven Daniels had two of Boston College’s seven sacks while senior safety Justin Simmons and sophomore cornerback Isaac Yiadom had interceptions.

Despite the offensive issues, the Eagles pulled to within 17-14 on Jeff Smith’s eight-yard scoring run on a keeper with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

The touchdown was set up when senior defensive tackle Connor Wujciak forced Louisville sophomore running back Jeremy Smith to fumble and sophomore defensive end Harold Landry returned the ball 34 yards to the Cardinals’ six-yard line.

Boston College forced another fumble -- this one by junior running back Brandon Radcliff -- that was recovered by sophomore linebacker Connor Strachan with 2:18 remaining.

But redshirt freshman quarterback Troy Flutie, nephew of former Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie, was sacked on fourth-and-12 by young with 1:17 remaining, and the Cardinals ran out the clock.

Jackson’s four-yard touchdown run late in the opening quarter got Louisville on the board and was followed by a defensive score.

Jeff Smith was sacked by blitzing sophomore cornerback Trumaine Washington and fumbled, and Rankins recovered before running 46 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 9:51 remaining in the half.

Eagles junior John Johnson blocked the punt of Louisville senior Joshua Appleby five-plus minutes later and Robinson recovered and scored on a 12-yard return.

Senior kicker John Wallace booted a 34-yard field goal with 2:51 left as the Cardinals took a 17-7 halftime lead.