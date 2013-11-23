Preview: Boston College at Maryland

Boston College running back Andre Williams experienced a career day in last week’s victory over N.C. State, but will face a tougher challenge when the Eagles travel Saturday to Maryland. The Terrapins feature the fourth-best rushing defense in the ACC, which will be put to the test by Williams, the ACC’s leading rusher who set a conference record with 339 yards on 42 carries last week. The senior broke the ACC’s single-season rushing record in the victory over the Wolfpack and leads FBS with 1,810 yards this season.

The Terrapins feature their own game-changer on offense in quarterback C.J. Brown, who rushed 23 times for 122 yards in leading Maryland past Virginia Tech in overtime. Brown has rushed for more than 100 yards three times this season and has accounted for 16 touchdowns (eight rushing, eight passing). The Terrapins snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s victory, while the Eagles have won three in a row after dropping four of five.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Even.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-4, 3-3 ACC): The Eagles finished with 420 yards rushing last week, the program’s highest total in 40 years, and rank fifth in FBS in red-zone offense. The Eagles have averaged 40 points during their winning streak. Slowing the opposition has not been a strong suit, though, as Boston College ranks 90th in total defense while allowing 30 or more points four times in its past eight contests.

ABOUT MARYLAND (6-4, 2-4 ACC): Defense fueled the Terrapins’ victory at Virginia Tech, as Maryland recorded seven sacks – three by defensive lineman Andre Monroe – and held the Hokies to 4-of-16 on third down. Defensive back William Likely won conference rookie of the week after returning a punt 63 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Maryland scored 27 points last week after totaling 40 in its previous three outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles lead the ACC averaging just 28.9 penalty yards per game; Maryland ranks second at 35.4 yards.

2. Likely is fourth in the ACC and 12th nationally in punt return average (13.8 yards).

3. Boston College leads the series 7-3, and has two in a row and four of the past five meetings.

PREDICTION: Maryland 34, Boston College 31